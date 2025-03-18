No. 13 LSU Women's Golf With Solid Second Place Finish In Texas; Four Players Finish In Top 13

BATON ROUGE – The No. 13 LSU women’s golf team held up to the windy conditions at the University of Texas Golf Course and came home with a solid second place finish at the Betsy Rawls Invitational on Tuesday.

The Tigers finished with the third best round of the day at 15-over par 303 to finish the 54-hole event at 34-over par 898 (291-304-303). No. 7 Texas wins the event with a score of 16-over par 880 (286-297-297). LSU was six shots clear of No. 2 Arkansas which finished up at 41-over par 905 with Tennessee in fourth at 43-over 907 and Oklahoma fifth at 52-over par 916.

All four counting scores for the Tigers finished in the top 13 in the individual standing with LSU’s two freshmen, Rocio Tejedo and Josefin Widal, in the top six. Seniors Elsa Svensson and Aine Donegan finished in a tie for 13th place.

Tejedo finished at 4-over par 220 for the 54 holes to stand in solo fourth place in the field of 78. The first-year college player from Spain recorded her fourth top five finish of the 2024-25 season.

Tejedo posted rounds of 72-72-76 for the two-day, three-round event on the par 72, 6,473 layout.

Widal posted her third top six finish in her last three starts with a sixth-place in the event. Widal posted rounds of 72-73-79 for a three-round total of 8-over 224.

Svensson and Donegan both came in with 2-over par 74s on the final day to help LSU hold its second-place spot. The LSU pair come in at 11-over par with Donegan shooting rounds of 74-79-74 and Svensson getting rounds of 73-80-74. It is Donegan’s fifth top 13 finish of the season and the third for Svensson.

“It was a very solid tournament,” said LSU women’s golf coach Garrett Runion. “The course played extremely hard, extremely fast and it was extremely windy which I happen to like because we built this team on competitive toughness and the ladies accepted that and fought all day. That finish helped us continue the momentum from the win at the Darius Rucker. Four players in the top 13 was a very solid showing.”

The final round scoring average was just over 79 and the field for 234 rounds averaged 78.95, a testament to the difficult playing conditions.

LSU was in the top six as a team in all three scoring categories, par 3s, par 4s and par 5s and second to Texas in par 4 scoring.

The Tigers did lead the field in birdies with 36, three more than Texas and Tennessee.

Individually, Tejedo came home third in par 4 scoring at 2-over par. Widal had 10 birdies during the competition with Tejedo and Donegan each posting nine.

LSU, now with five top three finishes, including the win early in the month at the Darius Rucker Intercollegiate, conclude their regular season starting March 28 with their traditional finale, the Clemson Invitational at Sunset, South Carolina on The Reserve at Lake Keowee.

That will be followed by the start of postseason play at Belleair, Florida for the SEC Championships at Pelican Golf Club.

Betsy Rawls Invitational

Univ. of Texas Golf Club – Austin, Texas

Final Team Results – Par 288-864

1 No. 7 Texas – 286-297-297 – 880 +16

2 No. 13 LSU – 291-304-303 – 898 +34

3 No. 2 Arkansas – 297-301-307 – 905 +41

4 No. 40 Tennessee – 299-306-302 – 907 +43

5 No. 34 Oklahoma – 301-308-307 – 916 +52

No. 16 TCU – 304-305-307 – 916 +52

7 Louisville – 316-304-310 – 930 +66

8 No. 33 UNLV – 312-313-308 – 933 +69

9 Colorado – 310-311-321 – 942 +78

10 Texas State – 313-319-318 – 950 +86

11 North Texas – 322-319-312 – 953 +89

12 New Mexico – 321-321-323 – 965 +101

13 Eastern Michigan – 324-324-328 – 976 +112

14 Howard – 337-328-329 – 994 +130

Top 5 Individuals (Par 72-216)

1 No. 17 Lauren Kim, Texas – 72-74-71 – 217 +1

2 Kyra Van Kan, Tennessee – 71-74-73 – 218 +2

No. 47 Cindy Hsu, Texas – 70-71-77 – 218 +2

4 No. 18 Rocio Tejedo, LSU – 72-72-76 – 220 +4

5 Angelo Heo, Texas – 72-77-72 – 221 +5

LSU Scores

4 Rocio Tejedo – 72-72-76 – 220 +4

T6 Josefin Widal – 72-73-79 – 224 +8

T13 Aine Donegan – 74-79-74 – 227 +11

T13 Elsa Svensson – 73-80-74 – 227 +11

T50 Edit Hertzman – 78-80-82 – 240 +24

T68 Taylor Riley – 87-81-82 – 250 +34