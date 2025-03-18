LSU Basketball's Cam Carter Earns Second Team NABC All-District Honor

BATON ROUGE – LSU senior guard Cam Carter earned a second team All-District citation from the National Association of Basketball Coaches announced on Tuesday.

Carter, from Donaldsonville, Louisiana was selected on the Gulf District team which comprised of NCAA Division I players in Texas and Louisiana.

Carter, who came to LSU for the 2024-25 season from Kansas State, started all 32 games for LSU, averaging 16.4 points a game. He also averaged 4.1 rebounds, 2.5 assists and over one steal a game. He made 80 three-pointers which ties for sixth best in a single season.

The fourth-year senior finished 10th in the league in scoring average and fourth in three-point percentage of 39.2 percent (80-of-204).

Carter was fourth in the league in minutes played, averaging 33.23 minutes per game.

The complete NABC Gulf District Team:

First Team

L.J. Cryer, Houston

VJ Edgecombe, Baylor

Tre Johnson, Texas

Chance McMillian, Texas Tech

Norchad Omier, Baylor

Zhuric Phelps, Texas A&M

J’Wan Roberts, Houston

Wade Taylor IV, Texas A&M

JT Toppin, Texas Tech

Darrion Williams, Texas Tech

Second Team

Daniel Batcho, Louisiana Tech

Rowan Brumbaugh, Tulane

Cam Carter, LSU

Otis Frazier III, UTEP

Javohn Garcia, McNeese

Arthur Kaluma, Texas

Ernest Udeh Jr., TCU

Milos Uzan, Houston

Lamar Wilkerson, Sam Houston State

Atin Wright, North Texas