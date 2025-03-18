LSU Basketball's Cam Carter Earns Second Team NABC All-District Honor
BATON ROUGE – LSU senior guard Cam Carter earned a second team All-District citation from the National Association of Basketball Coaches announced on Tuesday.
Carter, from Donaldsonville, Louisiana was selected on the Gulf District team which comprised of NCAA Division I players in Texas and Louisiana.
Carter, who came to LSU for the 2024-25 season from Kansas State, started all 32 games for LSU, averaging 16.4 points a game. He also averaged 4.1 rebounds, 2.5 assists and over one steal a game. He made 80 three-pointers which ties for sixth best in a single season.
The fourth-year senior finished 10th in the league in scoring average and fourth in three-point percentage of 39.2 percent (80-of-204).
Carter was fourth in the league in minutes played, averaging 33.23 minutes per game.
The complete NABC Gulf District Team:
First Team
L.J. Cryer, Houston
VJ Edgecombe, Baylor
Tre Johnson, Texas
Chance McMillian, Texas Tech
Norchad Omier, Baylor
Zhuric Phelps, Texas A&M
J’Wan Roberts, Houston
Wade Taylor IV, Texas A&M
JT Toppin, Texas Tech
Darrion Williams, Texas Tech
Second Team
Daniel Batcho, Louisiana Tech
Rowan Brumbaugh, Tulane
Cam Carter, LSU
Otis Frazier III, UTEP
Javohn Garcia, McNeese
Arthur Kaluma, Texas
Ernest Udeh Jr., TCU
Milos Uzan, Houston
Lamar Wilkerson, Sam Houston State
Atin Wright, North Texas