Gallery: Baseball vs Missouri

+0
Game 1

Deven Sheerin | Photo by: Alex Diaz
Chris Stanfield | Photo by: Alex Diaz
Daniel Dickinson, Derek Curiel, Michael Braswell, Steven Milam, Jared Jones, Josh Pearson | Photo by: Alex Diaz
Derek Curiel | Photo by: Alex Diaz
Jake Brown | Photo by: Alex Diaz
Jay Johnson | Photo by: Alex Diaz
Ross Frey | Photo by: Alex Diaz
Luis Hernandez | Photo by: Alex Diaz
Steven Milam | Photo by: Alex Diaz
Connor Benge | Photo by: Alex Diaz
Zac Cowan | Photo by: Alex Diaz
Ross Frey, Ethan Frey | Photo by: Alex Diaz

Game 2

Casan Evans | Photo by: Bella Kanelopoulos
Chris Stanfield | Photo by: Bella Kanelopoulos
| Photo by: Bella Kanelopoulos
Blaise Priester | Photo by: Bella Kanelopoulos
Anthony Eyanson | Photo by: Bella Kanelopoulos
Cade Arrambide | Photo by: Bella Kanelopoulos
| Photo by: Bella Kanelopoulos
Casan Evans | Photo by: Bella Kanelopoulos
Steven Milam | Photo by: Bella Kanelopoulos
Josh Pearson | Photo by: Bella Kanelopoulos

Game 3

Jake Brown | Photo by: Ella Hall
Daniel Dickinson | Photo by: Ella Hall
Mavrick Rizy | Photo by: Alex Diaz
Chase Shores | Photo by: Alex Diaz
Derek Curiel, Chris Stanfield, Jake Brown | Photo by: Alex Diaz
Jake Brown | Photo by: Alex Diaz
Jake Brown | Photo by: Alex Diaz
Chase Shores | Photo by: Alex Diaz
Jacob Mayers | Photo by: Alex Diaz
Michael Braswell | Photo by: Ella Hall
Zac Cowan | Photo by: Ella Hall
Chris Stanfield | Photo by: Ella Hall
Michael Braswell | Photo by: Ella Hall
Kade Anderson, Mavrick Rizy, Cooper Williams | Photo by: Ella Hall
Michael Braswell, Steven Milam, Jared Jones, Daniel Dickinson | Photo by: Ella Hall
Chris Stanfield | Photo by: Ella Hall
Chase Shores | Photo by: Ella Hall
Zac Cowan | Photo by: Ella Hall

