Beach Volleyball Week Four Ranking
BATON ROUGE – The LSU Beach Volleyball Team was ranked No. 12 in the AVCA Week three poll, which was released on Tuesday. This ranking for the Sandy Tigs makes it 93 straight Top-20 rankings in the AVCA Polls.
LSU is coming off a weekend the East Meets West Invitational in Manhattan Beach, California, going 1-3 with a win over No. 17 Hawaii. The Sandy Tigs are on the road for the third weekend in a row to Austin, Texas for the East Meets West tournament, March 21-22. LSU will face No. 2 LMU, No. 7 California, No. 10 Arizona State and No. 14 GCU over the course of the weekend.
March 18, 2025 – AVCA Collegiate Beach Poll
|Rank
|School (First-Place Votes Adjusted)
|Total Points Adjusted
|Record
|Previous Week
|1
|UCLA [26]
|558
|19-1
|1
|2
|Loyola Marymount [1]
|532
|17-1
|2
|3
|TCU [1]
|504
|11-3
|4
|4
|USC
|468
|15-3
|3
|5
|Stanford
|442
|13-5
|5
|6
|Cal Poly
|428
|10-2
|6
|7
|Florida State
|379
|14-3
|8
|8
|Long Beach State
|358
|10-4
|9
|9
|California
|339
|11-5
|7
|10
|Texas
|311
|13-4
|12
|11
|Arizona State
|289
|7-6
|10
|12
|LSU
|223
|13-4
|11
|13
|GCU
|212
|11-5
|14
|14
|FAU
|198
|10-6
|13
|15
|North Florida
|152
|13-1
|16
|16
|Stetson
|141
|11-5
|15
|17
|Hawai’i
|98
|6-10
|18
|18
|Georgia State
|84
|8-9
|20
|19
|Washington
|67
|9-8
|17
|20
|FIU
|51
|8-9
|19
Others receiving votes: Tulane (20), FGCU (7), Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (7), UAB (6), Concordia (3), Utah (2), and Arizona (1)
Dropped Out: none
Next Poll: March 25