Beach Volleyball Week Four Ranking

BATON ROUGE – The LSU Beach Volleyball Team was ranked No. 12 in the AVCA Week three poll, which was released on Tuesday. This ranking for the Sandy Tigs makes it 93 straight Top-20 rankings in the AVCA Polls.

LSU is coming off a weekend the East Meets West Invitational in Manhattan Beach, California, going 1-3 with a win over No. 17 Hawaii. The Sandy Tigs are on the road for the third weekend in a row to Austin, Texas for the East Meets West tournament, March 21-22. LSU will face No. 2 LMU, No. 7 California, No. 10 Arizona State and No. 14 GCU over the course of the weekend.

March 18, 2025 – AVCA Collegiate Beach Poll

Rank School (First-Place Votes Adjusted) Total Points Adjusted Record Previous Week 1 UCLA [26] 558 19-1 1 2 Loyola Marymount [1] 532 17-1 2 3 TCU [1] 504 11-3 4 4 USC 468 15-3 3 5 Stanford 442 13-5 5 6 Cal Poly 428 10-2 6 7 Florida State 379 14-3 8 8 Long Beach State 358 10-4 9 9 California 339 11-5 7 10 Texas 311 13-4 12 11 Arizona State 289 7-6 10 12 LSU 223 13-4 11 13 GCU 212 11-5 14 14 FAU 198 10-6 13 15 North Florida 152 13-1 16 16 Stetson 141 11-5 15 17 Hawai’i 98 6-10 18 18 Georgia State 84 8-9 20 19 Washington 67 9-8 17 20 FIU 51 8-9 19

Others receiving votes: Tulane (20), FGCU (7), Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (7), UAB (6), Concordia (3), Utah (2), and Arizona (1)

Dropped Out: none

Next Poll: March 25