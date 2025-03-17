LSU Gold
Shop
Custom LSU Nike Pegasus 41
Custom LSU Nike Pegasus 41 $149.99 Shop Now
Open Search
Baseball

March 17 Baseball National Rankings, Report

Tickets & Parking Schedule Team Stats +0
March 17 Baseball National Rankings, Report
This Week's Polls LSU Week-by-Week Rankings

LSU Baseball Report

Overall Record: 20-1
SEC: 3-0

Last Week’s Results (4-0)
March 11 (Tue.) – XAVIER (W, 18-4 – 7 innings)
March 14 (Fri.) – MISSOURI (W, 12-5)
March 15 (Sat.) – MISSOURI (W, 7-6)
March 16 (Sun.) – MISSOURI (W, 10-5)

This Week’s Schedule
March 18 (Tue.) – NEW ORLEANS, 6:30 p.m. CT (SEC Network+)
March 21 (Fri.) – at Texas, 7 p.m. CT (SEC Network)
March 22 (Sat.) – at Texas, 6 p.m. CT (SEC Network+)
March 23 (Sun.) – at Texas, 2 p.m. CT (SEC Network+)

Tigers Update
• LSU has won 15 straight games, marking the Tigers’ longest win streak since the 2017 team captured 17 games in a row from May 11 through June 17 … the Tigers’ three-game SEC sweep of Missouri last weekend marked LSU’s first sweep in an opening league weekend since the 2019 squad swept Kentucky in Baton Rouge to begin conference play.

• Outfielder Derek Curiel was named SEC Co-Freshman of the Week Monday by the league office … he helped lead LSU to four straight wins, including an SEC sweep over Missouri, as he hit .571 (8-for-14) in four games with two doubles, one triple, four RBI and six runs … the Tigers’ lead-off hitter, Curiel also walked twice and was hit by a pitch, and he posted a .647 on-base percentage … he batted .455 (5-for-11) in the Missouri series with one triple, three RBI, four runs and a .571 on-base percentage … his three-run triple in the fourth inning on Friday broke a 2-2 tie and gave LSU a lead it would not relinquish … Curiel is No. 1 in the SEC this season in batting average (.451), hits (32) and walks (23), and he is No. 2 in the league in on-base percentage … Curiel is the only LSU player to have reached base safely in all 21 games this season (.598).

• Sophomore left-hander Kade Anderson defeated Missouri on Friday in his first career SEC start, working a career-long 6.1 innings and limiting Mizzou to three runs on four hits with two walks and 11 strikeouts … he threw 95 pitches in the outing, 67 for strikes … after allowing two runs in the second inning, Anderson retired 15 of the next 17 batters that he faced … he improved to 4-0 this season, and he has a 2.57 ERA with eight walks and 48 strikeouts in 28.0 innings … Anderson is No. 2 in the SEC this season in strikeouts, and he has reached double figures in strikeouts in each of his last three starts.

• Sophomore outfielder Jake Brown played an instrumental role last week in LSU’s four straight wins, including an SEC series sweep over Missouri, batting .538 (7-for-13) in four games with one double, one triple, one homer, nine RBI and four runs … he hit .400 (4-for-10) in the Missouri series with one double, one triple, one homer and a team-best six RBI … he was 2-for-2 in Game 1 of the Missouri series on Friday with a double and a career-best four RBI … Brown launched his first career triple in Game 2 on Saturday, and his two-run home run in the first inning of Sunday’s win highlighted a four-run outburst that gave LSU a lead it would never relinquish … Brown was 3-for-3 in Tuesday’s victory over Xavier with three RBI and two runs scored.

College Baseball Polls

Check back for updates as polls are released on March 17, 2025.

Baseball America D1Baseball Perfect Game Coaches NCBWA
Tennessee 1 1 1 1
LSU 2 2 2 2
Arkansas 3 3 7 3
Florida State 4 5 5 4
Texas 5 8 6 7
Georgia 6 4 3 5
Clemson 7 7 4 6
Florida 8 13 10 11
Oklahoma 9 10 8 T9
Alabama 10 12 11 12
Oregon State 11 6 9 8
Wake Forest 12 11 12 13
Oregon 13 9 14 T9
Stanford 14 14 15 14
Louisville 15 16 22 20
North Carolina 16 17 23 15
Auburn 17 20 18 16
Vanderbilt 18 22 20 19
Ole Miss 19 18 18
UC Irvine 20
Dallas Baptist 21 15 17 17
Virginia 22 23 21 22
Arizona 23 19
Kentucky 24
West Virginia 25 13 24
Southern Miss 19 23
UC Santa Barbara 21 21
Coastal Carolina 24 16 25
Troy 25
UCLA 24
UCF 25

 

LSU in the Polls

Baseball America D1Baseball Perfect Game Coaches NCBWA
Preseason 2 3 2 3 4
Feb. 17 2 3 2 No poll 3
Feb. 24 3 2 2 3 3
March 3 2 1 2 2 4
March 10 2 1 2 2 2
March 17 2 2 2 2
March 24
March 31
April 7
April 14
April 21
April 28
May 5
May 12
May 19
May 26
Final

Related Stories

Derek Curiel Earns SEC Freshman of the Week Recognition

Derek Curiel Earns SEC Freshman of the Week Recognition

Curiel helped lead LSU to four straight wins, including an SEC sweep over Missouri, as he hit .571 (8-for-14) in four games with two doubles, one triple, four RBI and six runs.
Jay Johnson Radio Show Debuts Tonight at 6 p.m. CT

Jay Johnson Radio Show Debuts Tonight at 6 p.m. CT

The Jay Johnson Show, a weekly one-hour radio call-in program, is broadcast live from TJ Ribs Restaurant on South Acadian Thruway in Baton Rouge.
Tigers Complete SEC Sweep with 10-5 Win over Missouri

Tigers Complete SEC Sweep with 10-5 Win over Missouri

LSU opened SEC play with a three-game sweep for the first time since 2019, when the Tigers swept Kentucky in Baton Rouge.