March 17 Baseball National Rankings, Report

Overall Record: 20-1

SEC: 3-0

Last Week’s Results (4-0)

March 11 (Tue.) – XAVIER (W, 18-4 – 7 innings)

March 14 (Fri.) – MISSOURI (W, 12-5)

March 15 (Sat.) – MISSOURI (W, 7-6)

March 16 (Sun.) – MISSOURI (W, 10-5)

This Week’s Schedule

March 18 (Tue.) – NEW ORLEANS, 6:30 p.m. CT (SEC Network+)

March 21 (Fri.) – at Texas, 7 p.m. CT (SEC Network)

March 22 (Sat.) – at Texas, 6 p.m. CT (SEC Network+)

March 23 (Sun.) – at Texas, 2 p.m. CT (SEC Network+)

Tigers Update

• LSU has won 15 straight games, marking the Tigers’ longest win streak since the 2017 team captured 17 games in a row from May 11 through June 17 … the Tigers’ three-game SEC sweep of Missouri last weekend marked LSU’s first sweep in an opening league weekend since the 2019 squad swept Kentucky in Baton Rouge to begin conference play.

• Outfielder Derek Curiel was named SEC Co-Freshman of the Week Monday by the league office … he helped lead LSU to four straight wins, including an SEC sweep over Missouri, as he hit .571 (8-for-14) in four games with two doubles, one triple, four RBI and six runs … the Tigers’ lead-off hitter, Curiel also walked twice and was hit by a pitch, and he posted a .647 on-base percentage … he batted .455 (5-for-11) in the Missouri series with one triple, three RBI, four runs and a .571 on-base percentage … his three-run triple in the fourth inning on Friday broke a 2-2 tie and gave LSU a lead it would not relinquish … Curiel is No. 1 in the SEC this season in batting average (.451), hits (32) and walks (23), and he is No. 2 in the league in on-base percentage … Curiel is the only LSU player to have reached base safely in all 21 games this season (.598).

• Sophomore left-hander Kade Anderson defeated Missouri on Friday in his first career SEC start, working a career-long 6.1 innings and limiting Mizzou to three runs on four hits with two walks and 11 strikeouts … he threw 95 pitches in the outing, 67 for strikes … after allowing two runs in the second inning, Anderson retired 15 of the next 17 batters that he faced … he improved to 4-0 this season, and he has a 2.57 ERA with eight walks and 48 strikeouts in 28.0 innings … Anderson is No. 2 in the SEC this season in strikeouts, and he has reached double figures in strikeouts in each of his last three starts.

• Sophomore outfielder Jake Brown played an instrumental role last week in LSU’s four straight wins, including an SEC series sweep over Missouri, batting .538 (7-for-13) in four games with one double, one triple, one homer, nine RBI and four runs … he hit .400 (4-for-10) in the Missouri series with one double, one triple, one homer and a team-best six RBI … he was 2-for-2 in Game 1 of the Missouri series on Friday with a double and a career-best four RBI … Brown launched his first career triple in Game 2 on Saturday, and his two-run home run in the first inning of Sunday’s win highlighted a four-run outburst that gave LSU a lead it would never relinquish … Brown was 3-for-3 in Tuesday’s victory over Xavier with three RBI and two runs scored.