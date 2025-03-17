LSU Golfers Rocio Tejedo, Josefin Widal Top 3 After Two Rounds In Austin

BATON ROUGE – LSU freshmen women’s golfers Rocio Tejedo and Josefin Widal are in a strong position in the individual standings after two rounds of the Betsy Rawls Intercollegiate at the University of Texas Golf Course in Austin, Texas on Monday.

The LSU women, ranked No. 13 in the NCAA performance rankings from Scoreboard by Clippd, stands in second place in the 14-team field at 19 over par 595 (291-304). Host Texas was the only team to break 300 in the afternoon round in the warm, windy conditions and the No. 7 Longhorns have the lead at 7-over 583 (286-297).

No. 2 ranked Arkansas is third in the tournament, three shots behind LSU at 598 (297-301), with No 40 Tennessee another seven shots back at 605 (299-306).

Tejedo and Widal, who was T3 and T1 in her last two starts, are in the hunt for a top finish after the 36-hole day. Tejedo is solo second with a 36-hole total of 144 and Widal is in a T3 grouping at 1-over 145.

Tejedo, from Spain, had back-to-back even par rounds of 72 on the 6,473-yard layout with four birdies in her morning round and three more birdies in the afternoon. Tejedo started both rounds with birdies on the short par 4 first hole and got her first 18 holes back to even with birdies on the par 4 17th and 18th holes.

Tejedo entered the tournament at No. 18 in the NCAA performance rankings and is 32nd in the World Amateur Golf Rankings.

Widal, one of four players at +1 145 had rounds of 72-73 for her day. Widal had four birdies in each of her rounds and recovered in the afternoon from a double bogey on her opening hole of the second round.

Widal’s last two tournaments have moved her to the precipice of cracking the top 100 in the NCAA rankings, jumping up to 122 entering this event.

In the opening round Monday morning, LSU also counted a score from its two seniors, a 1-over 73 from Elsa Svensson and a 2-over 74 from Aine Donegan. In the afternoon, LSU counted a 79 from Donegan and an 80 from Svensson.

The two players are at 9-over 153 and are tied for 17th place.

The course average for the field was close to 79 through the 36 holes. LSU was second by one to Texas in total birdies recorded in the two rounds at 26.

Tejedo was third in the field in par four scoring at 1-under par and Widal was tied for second with eight birdies.

The final round is set for Tuesday morning with tee times and LSU will be in the final pairings with Texas and Arkansas. Live scoring can be found on the Scoreboard.clippd.com website and the Betsy Rawls tab.

Betsy Rawls Intercollegiate

Univ. of Texas Golf Course – Austin, Texas

Second Round Team Results – Par 288-576

1 No. 7 Texas 286-297 – 583 +7

2 No. 13 LSU 291-304 – 595 +19

3 No. 2 Arkansas 297-301 – 598 +22

4 No. 40 Tennessee 299-306 – 605 +29

T5 No. 34 Oklahoma 301-308 – 609 +33

T5 No. 16 TCU 304-305 – 609 +33

7 Louisville 316-304 – 620 +44

8 Colorado 310-311 – 621 +45

9 No. 33 UNLV 312-313 – 625 +49

10 Texas State 313-319 – 632 +56

11 North Texas 322-319 – 641 +65

12 New Mexico 321-321 – 642 +66

13 Eastern Michigan 324-324 – 648 +72

14 Howard 337-328 – 665 +89

Individual Top 5 (Par 72-144)

1 No. 47 Cindy Hsu, Texas – 70-71 – 141 -3

2 No. 18 Rocio Tejedo, LSU – 72-72 – 144 E

T3 Kyra Van Kan, Tennessee – 71-74 – 145 +1

T3 No. 12 Kendall Todd, Arkansas – 72-73 – 145 +1

T3 Maria Eidhagen Harrouch, Colorado – 72-73 – 145 +1

T3 No. 122 Josefin Widal, LSU – 72-73 – 145 +1

LSU Scores

2 Rocio Tejedo – 72-72 – 144 E

T3 Josefin Widal – 72-73 – 145 +1

T17 Elsa Svensson – 73-80 – 153 +9

T17 Aine Donegan – 74-79 – 153 +9

T42 Edit Hertzman – 78-80 – 158 +14

70. Taylor Riley – 87-81 – 168 +24