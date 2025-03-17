AVP Announcer Mark Shuermann Set To Be The Voice Of The Death Volley Invitational

BATON ROUGE – LSU Beach Volleyball head coach Russell Brock announced Wednesday that AVP announcer Mark Shuermann is set to be the voice of the Death Volley Invitational for the second year in a row, March 28-29.

The Death Volley Invitational will highlight top teams from across the nation. LSU will host UCLA, USC, TCU, Stanford, Florida State, Long Beach State, and Texas; all are expected to be AVCA Top-25 teams at the start of the invitational.

“Mark is the best at what he does,” said head coach Russell Brock. “Any time you add him to an event, you can expect the quality and entertainment to excel. Our stadium is already the very best environment in the country to watch our sport. Adding Mark just raises that bar. I love our fans getting to experience our sport with him leading the experience. Knowing how fun it was to have him here last year makes me even more excited to have him back.”

Shuermann has been the voice of AVP for the past 10 years. He was the English announcer at the indoor volleyball arena for the 2016 Rio Olympics, the 2020 Tokyo Games and most recently the 2024 Paris Games.

NBC Universal signed Shuermann for The Golf Channel’s World Long Drive tour, a youth-infused, high-energy alternative to traditional golf. He works closely with the NCAA, hosting the National Championships for Hockey, Volleyball, and Lacrosse, the College World Series, and Regionals and Final Four Friday of the NCAA Men’s March Madness. Mark has announced for several universities, including UCLA, USC, and LMU, as well as conference championships with the Pac-12 and ACC.

Shuermann has been live on ESPN, NBC, NBC Sports Network, The Golf Channel, and Amazon Prime. He’s interviewed sports Hall of Famers and A-List celebrities. His skills range from one-on-one interviews to sports play-by-play and analysis to in-arena hosting. He’s done nationally syndicated commercials, voiceovers, narrations, and athlete introductions. He’s hosted live events, virtual events, podcasts, and fundraisers.

“We know how fun the Death Volley Invitational was last year,” said Brock. “We have another super talented group of teams playing this year, so the expectation is just as high for the highest level of competition and the best experience possible. Couldn’t be more proud and excited to have these schools, Mark, and VBTV here again to put on the highest quality beach event possible right here in Baton Rouge!”