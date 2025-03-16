LSU Women's Golf Team Heads To Texas For Betsy Rawls Invitational

BATON ROUGE – The No. 13 LSU women’s golf team, coming off an impressive win in the prestigious Darius Rucker Invitational, will try to carry that momentum to Austin, Texas starting Monday in the Betsy Rawls Intercollegiate.

The tournament will be played on the par 72, 6,400-yard University of Texas Golf Course.

Betsy Rawls was an American professional golfer who played on the LPGA Tour. She scored 55 tournament wins, including eight major championships. Rawls, who passed away in 2023, is a member of the World Golf Hall of Fame.

The graduate of the University of Texas was a four-time U.S. Women’s Open winner in 1951, 1953, 1957 and 1960.

This will be the first tournament this year in which the ladies have played a three-round tournament over the course of two days as Monday will be a 36-hole days before the final round on Tuesday.

Joining the Tigers, who moved from 22nd to 13th after the Rucker win, and host No. 7 Texas will be No. 2 Arkansas, Colorado, Eastern Michigan, Howard, Louisville, New Mexico, North Texas, No. 34 Oklahoma, No. 40 Tennessee, No. 16 TCU, Texas State and No. 33 UNLV.

In its last start, the Tigers rallied from four shots down to tie for the title at 11-over par 863 with South Carolina, moving from third to first on the final day with a best round of the day on 2-over 286. LSU won the official title with the lowest drop scores from the three days in the play 5, count 4 format.

LSU’s lineup will have two freshmen, two seniors and a junior, the same fivesome that brought two title home. The freshmen are Rocio Tejedo and Josefin Widal, senior Aine Donegan and Elsa Svensson and junior Taylor Riley.

Tejedo is ranked No. 21 in the NCAA Scoreboard by Clippd performance rankings. Widal was the SEC Freshman of the Week after a nine-day performance in which she finished T3 in the Darius Rucker event and then, playing in the Tulane Classic as an individual tied for first place.

Junior Edit Hertzman will play the event as an individual.

The Tigers will play with host Texas and Colorado on the opening day of play and the Tigers will go off on holes 1-3 in the two shotgun start rounds which begins at 8:30 a.m. CT. Live scoring is available at scoreboard.clippd.com and the Betsy Rawls tab.