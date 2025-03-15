Jahiem Stern Clocks No. 2 60-Meter Hurdle Time in LSU History to Close NCAA Indoor Championships

VIRGINIA BEACH – The LSU track and field team closed out their first day of action at the NCAA Indoor Championships on Saturday, hosted by Norfolk State at the Virginia Beach Sports Center.

Final Results

The women closed out the weekend finishing tied for 20th in the nation with a team score of 11 points. Points came from three events on the women’s side; distance-medley relay, 400 meter and the 800 meter.

Senior Michaela Rose had the highest score for the Tigers on day two of competition. The Virginia native tallied five points with her fourth-place finish in the 800-meter final. Rose had to battle from the back of the pack to earn those points after getting trapped at the start, clocking a time of 2:02.19 at the finish line.

In the women’s 400-meter final, Ella Onojuvwevwo finished eighth and scored a point for LSU. The junior clocked a time of 52.18 seconds after falling from second to fourth in her heat near the finish line. Onojuvwevwo had a stellar season, clocking a personal-best time of 51.06 seconds at the SEC Indoor Championships to slide into second on the all-time LSU performance list.

Saturday marked a sendoff for senior Lorena Rangel Batres as she finished her final meet wearing the purple and gold. Rangel Batres clocked a time of 4:35.35 to finish ninth overall in the mile final. She will close out her indoor season next week at the World Indoor Championships representing Mexico.

On the men’s side Jahiem Stern and Jaiden Reid combined to score eight points for the Tigers in the 60-meter hurdles and 200 meter, placing the team 32nd overall.

In the 60h, Stern finished his indoor season on a high note recording a new personal-best time of 7.55 seconds. The time earned him a fifth-place finish and scored four points for LSU. The significance of the time ties it for second in LSU performance-list history and ranks him ninth in Jamaican history.

Reid followed that up by also taking fifth in his event to score four points in the 200m. The sophomore recorded a tome of 20.75 seconds to finish second in the heat.

Follow Us

Stay up to date with all things LSU track and field by following us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.