Game Two of LSU-Kentucky Series Pushed Back to 6 p.m. CT Start
The Top 25 series between LSU-Kentucky series will continue at 6 p.m. CT at Tiger Park.
BATON ROUGE, La. – Game two of the SEC series between No. 4 LSU and No. 23 Kentucky has been pushed back one hour to 6 p.m. CT due to the forecast.
The Tigers picked up their sixth Top 25 victory of the season after defeating the Wildcats in the series opener, 4-1, on Friday.
Saturday’s game will be streamed on SEC Network + and will include the LSU Sports Radio Network call with Patrick Wright and Yvette Girouard.