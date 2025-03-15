LSU Gold
Softball

Game Two of LSU-Kentucky Series Pushed Back to 6 p.m. CT Start

The Top 25 series between LSU-Kentucky series will continue at 6 p.m. CT at Tiger Park.

BATON ROUGE, La. – Game two of the SEC series between No. 4 LSU and No. 23 Kentucky has been pushed back one hour to 6 p.m. CT due to the forecast.

The Tigers picked up their sixth Top 25 victory of the season after defeating the Wildcats in the series opener, 4-1, on Friday.

Saturday’s game will be streamed on SEC Network + and will include the  LSU Sports Radio Network call with Patrick Wright and Yvette Girouard.

Related Stories

Edwards’ Go-Ahead Blast Leads No. 4 LSU to Victory Over No. 23 Kentucky, 4-2

Edwards’ Go-Ahead Blast Leads No. 4 LSU to Victory Over No. 23 Kentucky, 4-2

Utility player Tori Edwards hit her 10th home run this season, accounting for half of LSU’s homers. LSU clinches SEC opening series over Kentucky.
A Hot Start Pushes No. 4 LSU past No. 23 Kentucky in its SEC Opener, 4-1

A Hot Start Pushes No. 4 LSU past No. 23 Kentucky in its SEC Opener, 4-1

LSU earned its sixth Top 25 victory of the season and has outscored its opponents 103-11 in the first two innings.  
LSU-Kentucky Series Opener Moved to 4:30 p.m. CT Start

LSU-Kentucky Series Opener Moved to 4:30 p.m. CT Start

The LSU-Kentucky series opener on Friday has been moved up to 4:30 p.m. CT due to the forecast of inclement weather later in the evening.