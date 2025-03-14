LSU Gold
Gallery: Sandy Bertman

Gallery: Sandy Bertman
Baseball Jay Johnson Photo by: Chris Parent
Baseball Jay Johnson Photo by: Chris Parent
Baseball Jay Johnson Photo by: Chris Parent

Tigers Open SEC Play with 12-5 Victory over Missouri

LSU and Missouri resume their weekend series at 6 p.m. CT Saturday in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field in a game that will be broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network and streamed on SEC Network +.
Sandy Bertman, Wife of LSU Legend Skip Bertman, Passes Away at Age 87

Through 63 years of marriage, Skip and Sandy Bertman raised four daughters, Jan, Jodi, Lisa and Lori, and became loving grandparents to Sophie, Isaac, Sam and Ezra. Sandy was a tremendous source of strength and support for Skip during his remarkable tenures as LSU baseball coach (1984-2001) and athletics director (2001-08).
Friday's LSU-Missouri Baseball Game to Start at 4:30 p.m. CT

The start time of Friday’s LSU-Missouri baseball game has been moved to 4:30 p.m. CT, due to the forecast of inclement weather later in the evening.