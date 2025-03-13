No. 7 Ranked Women, Men Set to Close Season at NCAA Indoor Championships

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU track and field team is set to close out the 2025 indoor season at the NCAA Indoor Championships hosted in Virginia Beach, Va., at the Virginia Beach Sports Center. The four-day meet will be streamed lived on ESPN+.

LSU will have nine student-athletes (2 men, 7 women) competing this week at the NCAA Indoor Championships. The full schedule for the Tigers this week is listed below.

Live coverage of the NCAA Outdoor Championships will air on ESPN+ for both days of action. Field and running events will be on separate streams.

Friday: Field (8:10 a.m.) | Women 2:30 (p.m.) | Men (6:00 p.m.)

Saturday: Field (9:30 a.m.) | Women 2:00 (p.m.) | Men (5:00 p.m.)

LSU’s No. 8 ranked women head into the meet with a shot at the NCAA title, bringing eight entries into this weekend’s meet. The Tigers are fresh off of finishing third at the SEC Championships, which didn’t include a performance from junior Ella Onojuvwevwo after a FS was called.

The highlight of the women’s team this weekend will be the two NCAA Champions in Brianna Lyston and Michaela Rose returning once again to the biggest meet of the indoor season.

Lyston returns a year after winning the NCAA title in the 60 meter ranked fourth in the nation after a fluky SEC final where she had to run the race twice within a minute alongside her teammate Tima Godbless. Lyston is ranked No. 2 all-time in collegiate history with her LSU-record time of 7.03 seconds from last year’s NCAA meet. Godbless heads into this meet as the No. 1 runner in the nation and her SB time of 7.08 seconds that ranks No. 10 in collegiate history.

The Virginia native, Michaela Rose, returns home in hopes to earn her first indoor NCAA 800-meter title after dominating the SEC scene again with a record third indoor-conference 800m title two weeks ago. Rose enters this meet as the No. 2 runner in collegiate history with her indoor PR and LSU record of 1:59.25 from last year’s SEC Championships. She is fresh off of beating the No. 1 ranked 800m runner in the nation with ease at the SEC meet two weeks ago and is looking to go sub-two minutes for the first time this season.

The men will have Jahiem Stern and Jaiden Reid both making their NCAA Indoor Championship debuts. Reid is the No. 3 ranked 200-meter runner in the nation currently, while Stern ranks top-10 in the 60-meter hurdles. Reid was later added to the 60-meter lineup after a few runners ranked ahead of him scratched from the event.

NCAA Indoor Championships Competition Guide

Friday, March 14 (all times Central)

2:30 p.m. – Women’s Long Jump Final – Machaeda Linton

2:30 p.m. – Women’s Mile Prelims – Lorena Rangel Batres

2:40 p.m. – Women’s 60 Meter Prelims – Brianna Lyston, Tima Godbless

3:00 p.m. – Women’s 400 Meter Prelims – Ella Onojuvwevwo

3:20 p.m. – Women’s 800 Meter Prelims – Michaela Rose

4:20 p.m. – Women’s DMR Final – Hardy, Onojuvwevwo, Rose, Rangel Batres

6:18 p.m. – Men’s 60 Meter Prelims – Jaiden Reid

7:00 p.m. – Men’s 60-Meter Hurdle Prelims – Jahiem Stern

7:32 p.m. – Men’s 200 Meter Prelims – Jaiden Reid

Saturday, March 15 (all times Central)

1:20 p.m. – Women’s Triple Jump Final – Machaeda Linton

2:00 p.m. – Women’s Mile Final – Lorena Rangel Batres

2:10 p.m. – Women’s 60 Meter Final – Brianna Lyston, Tima Godbless

2:20 p.m. – Women’s 400 Meter Final – Ella Onojuvwevwo

2:30 p.m. – Women’s 800 Meter Final – Michaela Rose

5:10 p.m. – Men’s 60 Meter Final – Jaiden Reid

5:40 p.m. – Men’s 60-Meter Hurdle Final – Jahiem Stern

5:50 p.m. – Men’s 200 Meter Final – Jaiden Reid

