Men's Tennis Drops Match At No. 33 Kentucky, 5-2

LEXINGTON, Ky. – The LSU Men’s Tennis team (9-9, 0-6 SEC) fell to No. 33 Kentucky (10-6, 3-3 SEC) by a score of 5-2 in Thursday’s match in Lexington.

Kentucky took the opening point of the match with wins on courts three and one. Martin Breysach and Jaden Weekes defeated Alessio Vasquez and Brock Anderson 6-1 before the Tigers evened the playing field. Sasa Markovic and Andrej Loncarevic secured court two by a score of 6-2 against Charlelie Cosnet and Matt Rankin to leave the deciding point at court one. Jack Loutit and Eli Stephenson then took down Julien Penzlin and Aleksi Lofman with a 6-3 win to claim the doubles point.

In singles play, Ishaan Ravichander dropped a 6-2, 6-1 contest on court six, extending the lead to 2-0 for the home team.

At the top singles court, Penzlin took on No. 81 Jack Loutit, falling by a score of 6-4, 6-4.

The No. 2 singles court saw three sets between Sasa Markovic and No. 66 Jaden Weekes. Markovic quickly secured the first set 6-2 before dropping the next by a score of 6-2. The final set was a 6-2 victory for the Wildcat, clinching the match at 4-0 for Kentucky.

Alessio Vasquez was the first to add to the board for the Tigers at the No. 3 court. Vasquez defeated No. 121 Charlelie Cosnet. The first frame narrowly went to Cosnet by a score of 7-5 before Vasquez fought back to claim the second set 6-3. The third set was a 10-point tiebreak with the Tiger coming out on top 10-1.

Enzo Kohlmann and Eli Stephenson also played out three sets at the No. 5 court. The opening set went to the Tiger in a swift 6-2 set before Stephenson responded with a 6-1 win in the second set. The forced third set went to Stephenson in a narrow 6-4 to give the Wildcats their sixth point of the match.

The Tigers secured a victory at the No. 4 court after Andrej Loncarevic defeated Matt Rankin. The initial set went to Loncarevic by a score of 6-4 before Rankin took the second set 6-1. The deciding set was earned by the Tiger by a score of 6-3 to earn the second point of the match for LSU.

The Tigers will stay on the road to face Tennessee on Saturday, March 16. The matchup against the Volunteers is set to begin at noon CT at Barksdale Stadium.

Results

#33 Kentucky 5, #75 LSU 2

Doubles

Jack Loutit and Eli Stephenson (UK) def. Julien Penzlin and Aleksi Lofman (LSU) 6-3 Sasa Markovic and Andrej Loncarevic (LSU) def. Charlelie Cosnet and Matt Rankin (UK) 6-2 Martin Breysach and Jaden Weekes (UK) def. Alessio Vasquez and Brock Anderson (LSU) 6-1

Singles

#81 Jack Loutit (UK) def. Julien Penzlin (LSU) 6-4, 6-4 #66 Jaden Weekes (UK) def. Sasa Markovic (LSU) 2-6, 6-2, 6-2 Alessio Vasquez (LSU) def. #121 Charlelie Cosnet (UK) 5-7, 6-3, 10-1 Andrej Loncarevic (LSU) def. Matt Rankin (UK) 6-4, 1-6, 6-3 Eli Stephenson (UK) def. Enzo Kohlmann (LSU) 2-6, 6-2, 6-4 Martin Breysach (UK) def. Ishaan Ravichander (LSU) 6-2, 6-1

Match Notes

Order of finish:

Singles (6, 1, 2, 3, 5, 4) ; Doubles (3, 2, 1)