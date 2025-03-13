LSU-Kentucky Series Opener Moved to 4:30 p.m. CT Start

LSU Gold
Softball

The LSU-Kentucky series opener on Friday has been moved up to 4:30 p.m. CT due to the forecast of inclement weather later in the evening.

BATON ROUGE, La. – Friday’s SEC opener between LSU and Kentucky has been moved to 4:30 p.m. CT due to the forecast of inclement weather later in the evening.

The series opener was initially scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. CT.

Friday’s game will be streamed on SEC Network + and will include the  LSU Sports Radio Network call with Patrick Wright and Yvette Girouard.

LSU will take on Kentucky for its SEC opening series for the second consecutive season.
LSU records its largest margin of victory against UL Lafayette in the all-time series.