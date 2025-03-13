LSU-Kentucky Series Opener Moved to 4:30 p.m. CT Start
The LSU-Kentucky series opener on Friday has been moved up to 4:30 p.m. CT due to the forecast of inclement weather later in the evening.
BATON ROUGE, La. – Friday’s SEC opener between LSU and Kentucky has been moved to 4:30 p.m. CT due to the forecast of inclement weather later in the evening.
The series opener was initially scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. CT.
Friday’s game will be streamed on SEC Network + and will include the LSU Sports Radio Network call with Patrick Wright and Yvette Girouard.