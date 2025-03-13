Beach Set Play In The East Meets West Invitational

MANHATTAN BEACH, CALIF. – The No. 11 LSU Beach Volleyball is set to play in Manhattan Beach, California for the East Meets West Invitational, March 14-15. The Sandy Tigs will play No. 1 UCLA, No. 2 LMU, No. 7 California and No. 18 Hawaii over the course of two days.

“This is a big event for us every year,” said head coach Russell Brock. “It’s a great opportunity to come measure up to some of the best teams on the West Coast. We’ve had a great season so far, and this is the natural progression to give us the chance to test ourselves against some of the other top teams in the country. We want to perform well, but ultimately this is another weekend to get info on where we are and how we can keep getting better.”

The Tigers will face No. 2 LMU on Friday at 11:30 AM CT, followed by a matchup against No. 1 UCLA at 3:00 PM. LSU continues play Saturday morning with matchup No. 7 California at 10:30 AM and No. 18 Hawaii at 2:30 PM CT. This marks the start of a month-long stretch of playing several of the top teams in the country. The next 15 out of 16 games will be against AVCA Top 20 teams.

The Tigers are coming off the ULM Bayou Bash, where LSU went 4-0, defeating both ULM and Stephen F. Austin twice.