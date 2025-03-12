Men's Tennis Set To Face No. 33 Kentucky; No. 21 Tennessee

LEXINGTON, Ky. – The LSU Men’s Tennis team (9-8, 0-5, SEC) will hit the road this weekend to take on No. 33 Kentucky (9-6, 2-3 SEC) and No. 21 Tennessee (11-5, 2-3 SEC). The Tigers will open the weekend against the Cats on Thursday, March 13 at 4 p.m. CT, followed by a matchup against the Volunteers on Saturday, March 15 at noon CT.

LSU v. Kentucky (March 13)

LSU v. Tennessee (March 15)

The Tigers faced Georgia and Southern Miss in last Sunday’s homestand. Against the Golden Eagles, the Bayou Bengals walked off the court with wins across the board to secure a 7-0 victory. LSU quickly claimed the doubles points at courts one and three before earning the six singles wins from Sasa Markovic, Alessio Vasquez, Andrej Loncarevic, Enzo Kohlmann, Ishaan Ravichander, and Brock Anderson.

Julien Penzlin continues to impressively lead the Tigers in singles with 19 wins overall and 10 victories on the season. The senior Tiger also consistently led in singles for the team last season. He also leads in doubles with 17 overall wins and 10 on the season. Most of the doubles wins were secured alongside partner Aleksi Lofman.

Kentucky will head into Thursday’s match at the Hilary J. Boone Tennis Complex after dropping their match against Tennessee on Sunday. In series history, the Tigers hold a 33-25 record over the Cats and are seeking to extend their lead in Lexington. The last matchup was held in Baton Rouge in the semifinals of the 2024 SEC Tournament, with the Tigers falling 4-0 after an impressive run through the tournament.

Tennessee will face Ole Miss on Thursday before heading into the contest against LSU at Barksdale Stadium in Knoxville. In all-time matches, the Volunteers narrowly lead by three matches, holding a 36-33 record over the Tigers. The last encounter was on LSU’s home courts, with the Tigers falling 4-0.

