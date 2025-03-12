Men’s Basketball Falls to Mississippi State in SEC Tournament Opening Round, 91-62

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE– The LSU Men’s Basketball team lost their opening game of the SEC Tournament, 91-62 to the tenth seeded Bulldogs of Mississippi State on Wednesday night at Bridgestone Arena.

The Tigers fall to 14-18 overall,while Mississippi State advances to 21-11.

In the first half, Mississippi State led by Josh Hubbard put pressure on the Tigers. Hubbard shot 40% from beyond the arc burying four treys and shooting six-of-14 from the field, accumulating 16 first half points. LSU was able to get to line several times, but didn’t capitalize, shooting just five-of-11 from the free-throw line in the first half. Mississippi State went into the locker room with the lead up 20, 44-24.

In the second half, LSU came out and forced several turnovers and were able to turn them into points, cutting the 20-point halftime deficit to 11 at the 15:00 mark in the second half. From there Mississippi State would go on a 20-2 run over 5:37 of playing time.

Jordan Sears was the leading scorer for the Tigers finishing with 20 points. Freshman Robert Miller III hit 6-of-7 field goals for 14 points and Cam Carter added 13.

Josh Hubbard was the leading scorer for Miss State finishing with 26 points. He was the only player in double figures.

State shot 52.1 percent for the game to 39.3 percent for the Tigers.

Mississippi State will advance to the second round of the SEC Tournament to face the seven seeded Missouri Tigers tomorrow, March 13th at 6:00 p.m. CT inside Bridgestone Arena.