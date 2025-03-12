LSU Golfers Alfons Bondesson, Arni Sveinsson Named To SEC Weekly Honors

BATON ROUGE – After a stellar victory in the Louisiana Classics on Tuesday in Lafayette, LSU golfers Alfons Bondesson and Arni Sveinsson were recognized by the Southeastern Conference in their weekly honors on Wednesday.

Bondesson, who tied for the title at the end of regulation with a final hole birdie, was named the SEC Golfer of the Week, and Sveinsson, who was earlier in the week named on the Haskins Award Spring Watchlist, was named the SEC Freshman Golfer of the Week.

Bondesson, recorded his first collegiate win at the Classics, recording a spectacular downhill lengthy birdie putt that moved him into a tie for the lead on the 54th hole as well as clinching the third team title of the 2024-25 campaign for LSU.

The Swedish junior, who transferred to LSU from Missouri, fired improving rounds of 70-69-68 to post 9-under par 207 on the Oakbourne Country Club layout. Although falling in a three-hole playoff, under NCAA rules, Bondesson will be credited with a victory in the Scoreboard by Clippd rankings.

Sveinsson, who is No. 12 in the latest Scoreboard by Clippd rankings, finished sixth in the Louisiana Classics with rounds of 72-68-72 for a 4-under par score of 212. He now has posted seven straight rounds of par or under, including all six in the spring.

The freshman from Iceland posted his fourth top six finish of the year, after finishing third in the Puerto Rico Classic to open the spring. He also has a tournament win which came in The Blessings College Invitational in Fayetteville.

Sveinsson was also part of the winning quintet for the Louisiana Classics which concluded on Tuesday.

The Tigers, ranked No. 7 in the latest Scoreboard NCAA rankings, will return to action on Monday in the Pauma Valley Invitational in Pauma Valley, California.