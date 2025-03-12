LSU Golfer Josefin Widal Named SEC Women's Freshman of the Week

BATON ROUGE – LSU golfer Josefin Widal, after two top performances in a nine-day period was named the Southeastern Conference women’s Freshman of the Week as announced by the league office on Wednesday.

Widal finished T3 in the prestigious Darius Rucker Intercollegiate and then finished T1 the following week in the Tulane Classic at English Turn in New Orleans.

At the Rucker in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina at the Long Cove Club, Widal had rounds of 71-73-69 to finish at even par 213, one shot out of the tie for first in her first appearance in the Darius Rucker. Her play helped LSU to its second win at the event in three years, as the Tigers rallied from four shots down on the final nine to tie South Carolina for first in the event.

At Tulane, playing as an individual, she opened with the lead with a 4-under round of 68 and followed with scores of 75-72 to finish at 1-under par 215 and her T1 finish was her first collegiate victory.

The Tigers in the new rankings, the first Scoreboard by Clippd NCAA performance rankings since the Darius Rucker team victory, moved LSU to No. 13 heading into their next start at the Betsy Rawls in Austin, Texas starting on Monday.