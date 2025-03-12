Cross Named SEC Co-Freshman of the Week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Kayla Cross of the LSU Women’s Tennis team earned the SEC Co-Freshman of the Week alongside Oklahoma’s Gloriana Nahum, the league office announced Wednesday.

The conference honor is Cross’s second SEC Freshman of the Week award, with her first coming on Jan. 22 to open the 2025 season. The Canadian earned the award after posting a 3-1 overall record in her matches, helping LSU secure 4-2 victories over No. 18 Alabama on March 7 and Mississippi State on March 9.

On the court, Cross boasts a 6-1 record in both singles and doubles, helping LSU to a 14-1 record, including a perfect 5-0 start in conference play—a program-best achievement. The freshman holds ITA rankings of No. 63 in singles and No. 11 in doubles with partner Cadence Brace.

Occupying the No. 2 court in singles and the top spot in doubles, she holds a six-match winning streak in solo play and another in doubles before suffering her first doubles loss of the season to Mississippi State’s Gianna Oboniye and Athina Pitta, 4-6. The freshman also has one ranked win in singles and a perfect 5-0 mark in ranked doubles matchups.

In the dual match against No. 18 Alabama, teaming with Brace, the pair faced Alabama’s Sara Nayar and Klara Milicevic. Brace and Cross took a quick 3-1 lead before Nayar and Milicevic took a game from the LSU pair. However, Brace and Cross took the final three games to earn a 6-2 set victory.

Cross then faced Alabama’s Maria Andrienko in singles, with the LSU freshman taking the first set with a 6-0 sweep. Cross jumped to a 3-0 lead in the next set before Andrienko claimed a game. However, Cross won three of the last four games to close out a 6-2 victory.

Cross took on Mississippi State’s Alessia Tagliente in her final match of the weekend. After tied in the set through two games, the freshman broke away to win the first set 6-1. The Canadian led 3-0 in the second set before Tagliente narrowed the margin to 3-2. To close out the set, Cross won three consecutive games to post a 6-2 set win to earn the victory.

LSU returns to Baton Rouge to host Georgia on Friday, March 14, at 5:00 p.m. CT. Two days later, on Sunday, March 16, the Tigers will compete in a doubleheader at the LSU Tennis Complex, facing South Carolina at 11:00 a.m. CT, followed by Jackson State at 4:00 p.m. CT.

For more information on the LSU women’s tennis program, follow the Tigers on X @lsuwten, Instagram @LSUWTen, and Facebook.com/lsuwten.