Week Five National Rankings

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU ranks No. 4 in all four national polls entering its SEC opening weekend.

LSU remains the fourth-ranked team in the NFCA/GoRout Division I Top 25 Coaches Poll and moves up one spot in the ESPN.com/USA Softball Collegiate Top 25 Poll. LSU leaped two places in both the D1Softball and Softball America Poll.

LSU went 5-0 last week, batting .429 with 48 hits, and outscored its opponents 52-10 on the weekend. In the circle, the Tigers recorded two shutouts and had a 2.59 ERA with 36 strikeouts in 27.0 innings.

LSU will have a 6 p.m. CT game tonight against UL Lafayette at Tiger Park and will open their 2025 SEC slate with a three-game series against Kentucky on March 14-16 to conclude a nine-game homestand.

For the latest news and information on Tiger softball, visit www.lsusports.net/softball. Fans can follow the team on its social media outlets, such as www.facebook.com/lsusoftball and @lsusoftball, as well as on Instagram and X.