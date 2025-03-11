LSU Gold
Josefin Widal Finishes T-1 In Tulane Classic For First Collegiate Title

BATON ROUGE – LSU freshman Josefin Widal claimed a share of her first collegiate singles title Wednesday, finishing in a tie for first at the Tulane Classic at English Turn in New Orleans.

Widal finished 54 holes at 1-under par 215, along with Francesca Pompa of Tulane. Widal posted a final round of even par 72, while Pompa was at 2-under 70.

While the trophy went to Pompa on a scorecard playoff for the lowest round of the day, Widal gets full credit for her first collegiate win under NCAA rules.

Widal, from Sweden, had rounds of 68-75-72 for the three rounds of the event at the former home of the PGA New Orleans Open.

Edit Hertzman finished in a tie for 17th place in the field of 60.

T1 Josefin Widal – 68-75-72 – 215 -1
T17 Edit Hertzman – 78-74-77 – 229 +13

