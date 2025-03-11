Beach Volleyball Week Three Ranking

BATON ROUGE – The LSU Beach Volleyball Team was ranked No. 11 in the AVCA Week three poll, which was released on Tuesday. This ranking for the Sandy Tigs makes it 92 straight Top-20 rankings in the AVCA Polls.

LSU is coming off a successful weekend in Monroe, Louisiana for the ULM Bayou Bash, going 4-0 overall. The Sandy Tigs are back on the road this weekend, March 14-15, for the East Meets West Invitational in Manhattan Beach, California. LSU will face No. 1 UCLA, No. 2 LMU, No. 9 California and No. 15 Hawaii over the course of the weekend.

March 11, 2025 – AVCA Collegiate Beach Poll

Rank School (First-Place Votes Adjusted) Total Points Adjusted Record Previous Week 1 UCLA [27] 578 13-1 1 2 Loyola Marymount [2] 552 13-1 2 3 TCU 512 7-3 4 4 USC 486 11-3 3 5 Stanford 443 9-5 5 6 Cal Poly 436 6-2 6 7 California 400 9-3 9 8 Florida State 377 12-1 7 9 Long Beach State 372 6-4 8 10 Arizona State 295 7-6 10 11 LSU 280 12-1 11 12 Texas 239 11-2 13 13 FAU 201 8-4 12 14 GCU 175 8-4 16 15 Stetson 152 10-2 20 16 North Florida 148 11-1 19 17 Washington 116 7-6 17 18 Hawai’i 112 5-7 15 19 FIU 81 7-5 14 20 Georgia State 79 6-5 18

Others receiving votes: Tulane (15), Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (11), Boise State (9), FGCU (9), South Carolina (3), Arizona (2), and Concordia (1)

Dropped Out: none

Next Poll: March 18