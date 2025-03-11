Beach Volleyball Week Three Ranking
BATON ROUGE – The LSU Beach Volleyball Team was ranked No. 11 in the AVCA Week three poll, which was released on Tuesday. This ranking for the Sandy Tigs makes it 92 straight Top-20 rankings in the AVCA Polls.
LSU is coming off a successful weekend in Monroe, Louisiana for the ULM Bayou Bash, going 4-0 overall. The Sandy Tigs are back on the road this weekend, March 14-15, for the East Meets West Invitational in Manhattan Beach, California. LSU will face No. 1 UCLA, No. 2 LMU, No. 9 California and No. 15 Hawaii over the course of the weekend.
March 11, 2025 – AVCA Collegiate Beach Poll
|Rank
|School (First-Place Votes Adjusted)
|Total Points Adjusted
|Record
|Previous Week
|1
|UCLA [27]
|578
|13-1
|1
|2
|Loyola Marymount [2]
|552
|13-1
|2
|3
|TCU
|512
|7-3
|4
|4
|USC
|486
|11-3
|3
|5
|Stanford
|443
|9-5
|5
|6
|Cal Poly
|436
|6-2
|6
|7
|California
|400
|9-3
|9
|8
|Florida State
|377
|12-1
|7
|9
|Long Beach State
|372
|6-4
|8
|10
|Arizona State
|295
|7-6
|10
|11
|LSU
|280
|12-1
|11
|12
|Texas
|239
|11-2
|13
|13
|FAU
|201
|8-4
|12
|14
|GCU
|175
|8-4
|16
|15
|Stetson
|152
|10-2
|20
|16
|North Florida
|148
|11-1
|19
|17
|Washington
|116
|7-6
|17
|18
|Hawai’i
|112
|5-7
|15
|19
|FIU
|81
|7-5
|14
|20
|Georgia State
|79
|6-5
|18
Others receiving votes: Tulane (15), Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (11), Boise State (9), FGCU (9), South Carolina (3), Arizona (2), and Concordia (1)
Dropped Out: none
Next Poll: March 18