LSU Gold
Shop
Custom LSU Nike Pegasus 41
Custom LSU Nike Pegasus 41 $149.99 Shop Now
Open Search
Men's Golf

Tigers Open With Good Round At Louisiana Classics

Jay Mendell had a 4-under 68 in opening round.

+0
Tigers Open With Good Round At Louisiana Classics

BATON ROUGE – The seventh ranked LSU men’s golf team posted a solid opening round of 9-under par 279 to take the first-round advantage in the Louisiana Classics at Oakbourne Country Club in Lafayette.

Hometown favorite Jay Mendell of Lafayette, had the early lead in the tournament individually with a six birdie, 4-under par round of 68.

Another Louisiana product, Noah McWilliams, posted a five-birdie 3-under 69 and Alfons Bondesson came home in 2-under 70. Arni Sveinsson completed the counting scores with an even par 72.

As of 2:20 p.m., in the second round, the Tigers stand at 8-under par, tied with three-time defending champion, Texas A&M. The teams are four holes into the second round of the day with a final round on Tuesday.

Mendell is second in the overall competition at 4-under through 22 holes for the Tigers.

A complete wrap up at the end of the evening on this website.

Related Stories

Gallery: Men's Golf at Louisiana Classic

Gallery: Men's Golf at Louisiana Classic

No. 7 LSU Golfers Remain On Top Through Two Rounds In Lafayette

No. 7 LSU Golfers Remain On Top Through Two Rounds In Lafayette

Alfons Bondesson is T2 for the Tigers individually after 36 holes of the Louisiana Classics.
Algot Kleen, Arni Sveinsson Of LSU Golf Named To Initial Spring Watchlist For Haskins Award

Algot Kleen, Arni Sveinsson Of LSU Golf Named To Initial Spring Watchlist For Haskins Award