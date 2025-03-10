Tigers Open With Good Round At Louisiana Classics

BATON ROUGE – The seventh ranked LSU men’s golf team posted a solid opening round of 9-under par 279 to take the first-round advantage in the Louisiana Classics at Oakbourne Country Club in Lafayette.

Hometown favorite Jay Mendell of Lafayette, had the early lead in the tournament individually with a six birdie, 4-under par round of 68.

Another Louisiana product, Noah McWilliams, posted a five-birdie 3-under 69 and Alfons Bondesson came home in 2-under 70. Arni Sveinsson completed the counting scores with an even par 72.

As of 2:20 p.m., in the second round, the Tigers stand at 8-under par, tied with three-time defending champion, Texas A&M. The teams are four holes into the second round of the day with a final round on Tuesday.

Mendell is second in the overall competition at 4-under through 22 holes for the Tigers.

A complete wrap up at the end of the evening on this website.