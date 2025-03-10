Three Divers Compete In Final on Day One of NCAA Zone D Regional

IOWA CITY, Ia. – Three LSU divers finished Day One of the NCAA Zone D diving regional by competing in the final inside the Campus Recreation and Wellness Center on the Iowa Hawkeyes campus.

On the men’s side, Zayne Danielewicz (622.80) and Carson Paul (613.20) finished 13th and 14th, respectively, on the one-meter springboard. The placement requirement was set at ninth place or better in order to qualify for the NCAA Championships in Seattle.

On the women’s side, Maggie Buckley moved on to the final of the three-meter springboard and finished 17th with a score of 607.00. The number of qualifying spots for the national meet was set within the top-10 finishers. In the preliminary round, Helle Tuxen placed 21st (292.55) and Montserrat Gutierrez Lavenant claimed 24th (282.05).

On each day of the diving regional, fans can livestream the action at HawkeyeSports.com, and live stats will be available to view on divemeets.com.

Zone D holds some of the most qualification spots for the NCAA Championships with 11 in the one-meter, 10 in the three-meter and nine in platform on the women’s side. The men’s side will take the top nine in the one-meter, nine in the three-meter, and eight in the platform. A diver who qualifies in any of the three events is also eligible for the other two events, provided they finish in the top 12 in the latter events at Zones.

The number of open positions for each zone is dependent on how well divers from a particular zone perform at NCAAs the season prior, so results from the 2024 NCAA Swimming & Diving Championships were used to determine the number of positions open for Zone D on each board this season. Last year, Lavenant, Tuxen, Buckley, and Paul qualified for the 2024 NCAA Championships.

Throughout the week, more than 100 divers will participate in the zone championships in Iowa.