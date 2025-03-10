vs. UL Lafayette

ULL is on a two-game winning streak, including a 4-3 win over No. 21/22 Alabama in Tuscaloosa to conclude its weekend. The Ragin’ Cajuns are batting .305 and have 167 hits. Outfielder Kayla Falterman leads ULL with a .411 batting average, but outfielder Maddie Hayden (.391) is the team leader with 27 hits, infielder Cecilia Vasquez (.350) paces the team with 24 RBI, and infielder Emily Smith (.304) has a team-high five home runs and a .607 slugging percentage.

Pitcher Mallory Wheeler (5-1) has logged the most innings at 46.1 and has a 2.57 ERA with 25 strikeouts. As a staff, ULL has a 3.23 ERA, 77 strikeouts, and two shutouts in 143.0 innings.