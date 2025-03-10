BATON ROUGE, La. – No. 4/5 LSU will go toe-to-toe against in-state rival UL Lafayette at 6 p.m. CT on Tuesday, March 11 at Tiger Park.

LSU (23-1) leads ULL (13-9) 26-16 in the all-time series, including a 17-12 mark when playing at Tiger Park. The Ragin’ Cajuns have won three of the last four meetings. The clubs split last season’s series, with each team winning in its ballpark. The SECN+ broadcast will include the LSU Sports Radio Network call with Patrick Wright, The Voice of LSU Softball.

LSU went 5-0 last weekend, highlighted by four wins at the LSU Round Robin, where they batted .414 and outscored its opponents 40-6. The Tigers have had a solid start to the season, collecting five Top 25 wins and sitting inside the top five of the nation in multiple categories, including its .492 on-base percentage (No. 1), its 1.64 ERA (No. 3) and its .983 fielding percentage (No. 3).

The LSU pitching staff has totaled 167 strikeouts and 10 shutouts this season, led by two-time All-American Sydney Berzon, who is 9-0 in the circle with a 1.06 ERA (No. 4 in the SEC) and has 53 strikeouts and four shutouts in 53.0 innings. Freshman pitcher Jayden Heavener (6-1) ranks No. 5 in the SEC with 72 strikeouts and has turned in four games with double-digit strikeouts this season. She has held opposing batters to a .132 average, which ranks No. 4 in the SEC, and her 11.8 strikeouts per seven innings sit at No. 3 in Division I softball.

The Fighting Tigers have been seeing the ball well as they have a .379 batting average that ranks No. 6 in the NCAA and has 219 hits, 195 runs, 170 RBI, and 125 walks. Eight LSU starters bat over .300, including three over .450. Infielder Danieca Coffey leads the charge and sits second in the nation with a .547 batting average and .667 on-base percentage behind 35 hits, 27 runs, and 27 walks. Catcher Maci Bergeron follows with a .475 batting average on 29 hits and 21 runs, and utility player Tori Edwards (.420) has a team-high 35 RBI, 15 extra-base hits, eight home runs and a .870 slugging percentage.

