Baseball

March 10 Baseball National Rankings, Report

Tickets & Parking Schedule Team Stats +0
This Week's Polls LSU Week-by-Week Rankings

LSU Baseball Report

Overall Record: 16-1

Last Week’s Results (5-0)
March 4 (Tue.) – NORTH DAKOTA STATE (W, 11-9)
March 5 (Wed.) – NORTH DAKOTA STATE (W, 13-3 – 7 innings)
March 7 (Fri.) – NORTH ALABAMA (W, 13-2 – 7 innings)
March 8 (Sat.) – NORTH ALABAMA (W, 6-2)
March 9 (Sun.) – NORTH ALABAMA (W, 11-5)

This Week’s Schedule
March 11 (Tue.) – XAVIER, 6:30 p.m. CT (SEC Network +)
March 14 (Fri.) – MISSOURI, 6:30 p.m. CT (SEC Network +)
March 15 (Sat.) – MISSOURI, 6 p.m. CT (SEC Network +)
March 16 (Sun.) – MISSOURI, 1 p.m. CT (SEC Network +)

Tigers Update
• LSU has won 11 straight games, marking the Tigers’ longest win streak since February 26 through March 18, 2023, when they captured 13 games in a row.

• Junior right-hander Anthony Eyanson turned in a remarkable outing on Saturday versus North Alabama, recording a career-high 15 strikeouts in 7.0 innings in the Tigers’ 6-2 victory … the 15 Ks marked the most recorded by an LSU pitcher since June 24, 2023, when Ty Floyd posted 17 strikeouts in Game 1 of the College World Series Finals vs. Florida … Eyanson limited North Alabama to two runs on two hits with two walks in the seven-inning outing, firing 95 pitches … after allowing the two runs and two hits in the first inning, he blanked UNA over the next six innings without allowing a hit … Eyanson struck out seven consecutive hitters from the first through third innings, and he retired 13 straight hitters from the third through the end of the seventh inning … he struck out the side in the seventh to complete his outing … Eyanson improved to 3-0 this season, and he has logged 35 strikeouts in 24.0 innings.

• Junior first baseman Jared Jones batted .474 (9-for-19) in LSU’s five wins last week with two doubles, four homers, nine runs and nine RBI … he recorded a 1.211 slugging percentage and a .545 on-base percentage for the week … in Wednesday’s victory over North Dakota State, he was 3-for-4 with two homers, five RBI and three runs … in the final two games of the North Alabama series, he was a combined 5-for-8 with two doubles, two homers and three runs scored … Jones is batting a team-high .429 (27-for-63) on the year with eight doubles, six homers, 26 RBI and 23 runs scored … he now has 48 career homers, which is tied with Tommy White (2023-24) for No. 9 on the LSU all-time homers list.

• Freshman outfielder Derek Curiel helped lead LSU to five straight wins, batting .385 (5-for-13) with two doubles, four RBI, eight runs, eight walks and a .619 on-base percentage … Curiel kept his season-long on-base streak alive, as he is the only LSU player to have reached base safely in all 17 games this season … the Tigers’ lead-off hitter, he is batting .421 on the year with five doubles, one triple, one homer, 15 RBI, 22 runs and a team-high .588 on-base percentage.

• Senior outfielder/DH Josh Pearson’s grand slam in Sunday’s win over North Alabama marked the first grand slam of his four-year LSU career … Pearson’s grand slam was the first by an LSU player since May 22, 2024, when Tommy White blasted a grand slam versus Kentucky at the SEC Tournament in Hoover, Ala.

• The Tigers’ pitching staff recorded 20 strikeouts in Saturday’s win over North Alabama – 15 by RHP Anthony Eyanson and five by RHP Zac Cowan – marking the most Ks posted by LSU in a game since it logged 20 Ks on March 6, 2024, at Southeastern Louisiana.

College Baseball Polls

Check back for updates as polls are released on March 10/11, 2025.

Team Baseball America D1Baseball Perfect Game Coaches NCBWA
Tennessee 1 2 1 1 1
LSU 2 1 2 2 2
Arkansas 3 3 8 3 5
Florida State 4 5 5 4 4
Clemson 5 10 4 6 8
Florida 6 7 7 7 6
Georgia 7 4 3 5 7
Oklahoma 8 12 9 12 16
Texas 9 11 6 9 10
North Carolina 10 6 12 8 3
Oregon State 11 8 10 11 9
Oregon 12 9 11 10 12
Wake Forest 13 14 18 13 11
Vanderbilt 14 16 14 14 13
Ole Miss 15 13 23 15 23
Alabama 16 17 22 16 20
Stanford 17 18 25 18
UC Irvine 18
Virginia 19 23 21 20 14
Dallas Baptist 20 20 17 19 19
Texas A&M 21 19 16 21 15
Mississippi St. 22 24
Kentucky 23
UC Santa Barbara 24 15 20 17 17
Louisville 25
Troy 21 22 18
Southern Miss 22 25 22
Coastal Carolina 24 15
Auburn 25 24 23 25
West Virginia 13 24 21
Arizona 19

 

LSU in the Polls

Baseball America D1Baseball Perfect Game Coaches NCBWA
Preseason 2 3 2 3 4
Feb. 17 2 3 2 No poll 3
Feb. 24 3 2 2 3 3
March 3 2 1 2 2 4
March 10 2 1 2 2 2
March 17
March 24
March 31
April 7
April 14
April 21
April 28
May 5
May 12
May 19
May 26
Final

Tigers Play Host to Xavier Tuesday Night in Alex Box Stadium

Tuesday’s game marks just the fourth meeting on the diamond between LSU and Xavier, which is a member of the Big East Conference. The schools met for the first time last season, and the Tigers won two of three games over the Musketeers in a three-game series March 8-10 in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.
Tigers Complete Sweep of North Alabama, 11-5

The Tigers have won 11 straight games and return to action at 6:30 p.m. CT Tuesday when they play host to Xavier in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.
Tigers Defeat North Alabama Saturday, 6-2

The Tigers’ 10-game win streak is their longest since the 2023 squad won 13 in a row from February 26 through March 18. Anthony Eyanson’s 15 Ks on Saturday represented the most by an LSU pitcher since Ty Floyd recorded 17 strikeouts on June 24, 2023, in Game 1 of the College World Series Finals versus Florida.