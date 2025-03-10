March 10 Baseball National Rankings, Report

Overall Record: 16-1

Last Week’s Results (5-0)

March 4 (Tue.) – NORTH DAKOTA STATE (W, 11-9)

March 5 (Wed.) – NORTH DAKOTA STATE (W, 13-3 – 7 innings)

March 7 (Fri.) – NORTH ALABAMA (W, 13-2 – 7 innings)

March 8 (Sat.) – NORTH ALABAMA (W, 6-2)

March 9 (Sun.) – NORTH ALABAMA (W, 11-5)

This Week’s Schedule

March 11 (Tue.) – XAVIER, 6:30 p.m. CT (SEC Network +)

March 14 (Fri.) – MISSOURI, 6:30 p.m. CT (SEC Network +)

March 15 (Sat.) – MISSOURI, 6 p.m. CT (SEC Network +)

March 16 (Sun.) – MISSOURI, 1 p.m. CT (SEC Network +)

Tigers Update

• LSU has won 11 straight games, marking the Tigers’ longest win streak since February 26 through March 18, 2023, when they captured 13 games in a row.

• Junior right-hander Anthony Eyanson turned in a remarkable outing on Saturday versus North Alabama, recording a career-high 15 strikeouts in 7.0 innings in the Tigers’ 6-2 victory … the 15 Ks marked the most recorded by an LSU pitcher since June 24, 2023, when Ty Floyd posted 17 strikeouts in Game 1 of the College World Series Finals vs. Florida … Eyanson limited North Alabama to two runs on two hits with two walks in the seven-inning outing, firing 95 pitches … after allowing the two runs and two hits in the first inning, he blanked UNA over the next six innings without allowing a hit … Eyanson struck out seven consecutive hitters from the first through third innings, and he retired 13 straight hitters from the third through the end of the seventh inning … he struck out the side in the seventh to complete his outing … Eyanson improved to 3-0 this season, and he has logged 35 strikeouts in 24.0 innings.

• Junior first baseman Jared Jones batted .474 (9-for-19) in LSU’s five wins last week with two doubles, four homers, nine runs and nine RBI … he recorded a 1.211 slugging percentage and a .545 on-base percentage for the week … in Wednesday’s victory over North Dakota State, he was 3-for-4 with two homers, five RBI and three runs … in the final two games of the North Alabama series, he was a combined 5-for-8 with two doubles, two homers and three runs scored … Jones is batting a team-high .429 (27-for-63) on the year with eight doubles, six homers, 26 RBI and 23 runs scored … he now has 48 career homers, which is tied with Tommy White (2023-24) for No. 9 on the LSU all-time homers list.

• Freshman outfielder Derek Curiel helped lead LSU to five straight wins, batting .385 (5-for-13) with two doubles, four RBI, eight runs, eight walks and a .619 on-base percentage … Curiel kept his season-long on-base streak alive, as he is the only LSU player to have reached base safely in all 17 games this season … the Tigers’ lead-off hitter, he is batting .421 on the year with five doubles, one triple, one homer, 15 RBI, 22 runs and a team-high .588 on-base percentage.

• Senior outfielder/DH Josh Pearson’s grand slam in Sunday’s win over North Alabama marked the first grand slam of his four-year LSU career … Pearson’s grand slam was the first by an LSU player since May 22, 2024, when Tommy White blasted a grand slam versus Kentucky at the SEC Tournament in Hoover, Ala.

• The Tigers’ pitching staff recorded 20 strikeouts in Saturday’s win over North Alabama – 15 by RHP Anthony Eyanson and five by RHP Zac Cowan – marking the most Ks posted by LSU in a game since it logged 20 Ks on March 6, 2024, at Southeastern Louisiana.