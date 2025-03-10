LSU Gold
Women's Golf

LSU's Josefin Widal Continues To Lead After 36 Holes At Tulane

Josefin Widal

+0
BATON ROUGE – LSU freshman Josefin Widal remained on top of the individual standings after the second round of the Tulane Classic at English Turn in New Orleans.

In her second round the native of Sweden had three birdies in a 3-over round of 75 to stand at 1-under 143 (68-75).

She is tied with Katelyn Lehigh of Fresno State who is also at 143 with rounds of 72-71.

Edit Hertzman moved up to T16 in the tournament with a 2-over round of 74. She moved up 13 spots with her 152 (78-74).

The final round is set for Wednesday morning.

LSU SCORES (Par 72-144)
T1 Josefin Widal – 68-75 – 143 -1
T16 Edit Hertzman – 78-74 – 152 +8

