Gymnastics Week 10 Rankings

BATON ROUGE – The LSU Gymnastics Team (10-2, 6-1 SEC) placed as the No. 2 team in the country for the third straight week in this week’s Road to Nationals rankings. The Tigers have claimed the second spot for six out of ten weeks of regular season competition and have not placed lower than three throughout the season so far.

No. 2 LSU set a new school record in their home finale last Friday night over No. 10 Georgia, scoring a program high 198.575 on the night, the highest score by any team in the country this year.

Oklahoma has been the No. 1 team in the country for all 10 weeks of regular season competition and currently owns a NQS (National Qualifying Score) of 197.965. The Tigers follow in the second spot after improving their NQS to 197.825 this weekend. No. 3 Florida, No. 4 UCLA and No. 5 Utah round out the top five in this week’s rankings.

LSU’s season best score on Friday night will be dropped from their NQS this week. The Tigers current NQS is made up of the average of their five highest remaining scores, three of which must be away scores. Those counting scores are now 198.125, 198.050, 198.000, 197.650 and 197.300.

LSU NQS SCORES

198.575 (H)

198.125 (A)

198.050 (H)

198.000 (H)

197.650 (A)

197.300 (A)

NQS: 197.825

The Tigers moved back into the top five on every event this week – first on vault, third on bars, and fifth on beam and floor. LSU has ranked in the top 10 across the board during all 10 weeks of regular competition so far and has claimed the top spot on vault six times this year.

Kailin Chio continues to rank amongst the top gymnasts in the nation as only a freshman. She currently ranks No. 5 in the all-around with her NQS of 39.655 and also sits in the top 10 nationally in the vault and beam rankings.



Senior Aleah Finnegan and sophomores Konnor McClain and Amari Drayton also earned a spot amongst the top 25 performers in the country. Finnegan ranks amongst the top 25 performers in the nation on vault, beam and the all-around. McClain has placed in the top 20 on bars for eight weeks while Drayton earned a spot in the top 20 on floor.



View the full Road To Nationals rankings here.

Top 25 Individual Week 10 Road To Nationals Rankings (Rank/Gymnast/NQS):

Vault

2. Kailin Chio – 9.945

14. Aleah Finnegan – 9.895

Bars

6. Konnor McClain – 9.925

18. Kailin Chio – 9.905

Beam

4. Kailin Chio – 9.935

9. Aleah Finnegan – 9.920

22. Konnor McClain – 9.885

Floor

15. Kailin Chio – 9.920

15. Haleigh Bryant – 9.920

19. Amari Drayton – 9.915

All-Around

5. Kailin Chio – 39.665

20. Aleah Finnegan – 39.430