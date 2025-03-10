Algot Kleen, Arni Sveinsson Of LSU Golf Named To Initial Spring Watchlist For Haskins Award

BATON ROUGE – Two members of the LSU men’s golf team, senior Algot Kleen and freshman Arni Sveinsson, are on the initial spring watchlist for the Fred Haskins Award presented by Stifel announced on Monday.

The seventh ranked Tigers are competing Monday and Tuesday in the 40th Louisiana Classics in Lafayette.

The Award, presented by the Haskins Foundation to college golf’s top player, will be based on a final vote later this spring of players, coaches and golf media and will be presented at the NCAA men’s golf championship in Carlsbad, California.

Sveinsson is ranked No. 11 in the NCAA Scoreboard by Clippd performance rankings with a win in the fall in the nationally-televised Blessings Intercollegiate in Fayetteville. The native of Iceland also has a second-place finish in the Fallen Oak Collegiate and a third in his last start, the Puerto Rico Classic.

Kleen, who came to LSU from East Tennessee, is a native of Sweden and also has a win on his resume’ this year, taking the title at the Visit Knoxville opener. He also finished second at The Blessings after shooting a tournament record final round of 63 to finish second in the seven. He is ranked No. 12 in the NCAA performance table.

Kleen is ranked 35th and Sveinsson 54th in the latest World Amateur Golf rankings.

Here is the complete list of players on the first Spring Watchlist for the Haskins Award:

Carson Bacha, Auburn

Josele Ballester, Arizona State

Daniel Bennett, Texas

Luke Clanton, Florida State

Ethan Fang, Oklahoma State

Caden Fioroni, UNLC

David Ford, North Carolina

Josiah Gilbert, Auburn

Ian Gilligan, Florida

Ben James, Virginia

Sergio Jimenez, Utah

Algot Kleen, LSU

Jackson Koivun, Auburn

Michael La Sasso, Ole Miss

Tommy Morrison, Texas

Sebastian Moss, Louisville

Jackson Van Paris, Vanderbilt

Arni Sveinsson, LSU

Brandon Valdes, Auburn

Kieron van Wyk, Charleston