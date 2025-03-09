Tigers Prepared For NCAA Diving Zone Regional

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU diving team qualified all six divers for the postseason, as the Tigers head to Iowa for the NCAA Zone D diving regional inside the Campus Recreation and Wellness Center on the Hawkeyes campus.

LSU divers will have the chance to send themselves to the NCAA Championships in Seattle by meeting the qualifying placement set in place. The event is scheduled to run from March 10-12. Every day of competition will begin at 12:00 p.m. CT.

Every single participating Tiger will compete in at least one event during their time in Iowa, while four will take on all three disciplines. On the men’s side, 2025 SEC Champion Carson Paul and Zayne Danielewicz will dive in all three events, while Thomas Dowling will participate on the platform. Montserrat Gutierrez Lavenant, a 2025 SEC Champion, and Maggie Buckley will compete in all three events. Helle Tuxen is set to dive in the springboard events.

Fans can livestream the action at HawkeyeSports.com, and live stats will be available to view on divemeets.com.

Zone D holds some of the most qualification spots for the NCAA Championships with 11 in the one-meter, 10 in the three-meter and nine in platform. A diver who qualifies in any of the three events is also eligible for the other two events, provided they finish in the top 12 in the latter events at Zones.

The number of open positions for each zone is dependent on how well divers from a particular zone perform at NCAAs the season prior, so results from the 2024 NCAA Swimming & Diving Championships were used to determine the number of positions open for Zone D on each board this season. Last year, Lavenant, Tuxen, Buckley, and Paul qualified for the 2024 NCAA Championships.

Throughout the week, more than 100 divers will participate in the zone championships in Iowa.