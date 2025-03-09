Men's Tennis Defeats Southern Miss, 7-0; Falls To Georgia, 4-0

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU Men’s Tennis team (9-8, 0-5 SEC) fell to No. 50 Georgia (9-6, 3-2 SEC) by a score of 4-0 but bounced back in a match against Southern Miss (1-8, 0-0 SBC), coming out on top with a 7-0 sweep.

The Bulldogs claimed the opening point of the day at courts one and three. No. 23 Niels Ratiu and Freddy Blaydes defeated No. 45 Julien Penzlin and Aleksi Lofman by a score of 6-2. The doubles was concluded after Miguel Perez Peña and Gabriela Vulpitta took down Brock Anderson and Alessio Vasquez by a score of 6-3.

Oscar Pinto Sansano added to the board for Georgia after Aleksi Lofman fell in two straight sets of 6-2, 6-3.

Georgia secured their third point at the No. 1 court when No. 32 Miguel Perez Peña defeated Sasa Markovic by a score of 6-1, 6-2.

The final point for the Bulldogs to claim the match was taken by Gabriele Vulpitta, who took down Brock Anderson by a score of 6-1, 6-3.

Despite the loss, the Tigers brought momentum and strength into their second match of the day against Southern Miss. LSU quickly claimed the doubles point at the No. 1 court and the No. 3 court. At the top court, No. 45 Aleksi Lofman and Julien Penzlin triumphed over Pasawee Reansuwon and Niklas Jensen by a score of 6-3. The purple and gold duo secured their ninth win of the season and continue to lead the Tigers in doubles. Shortly after, Brock Anderson and Alessio Vasquez earned a 6-2 win over Olle Noltorp and Maxim Vulic to give LSU the advantage heading into singles.

Ishaan Ravichander played an impressive match against Ritabrata Sarkar. The Tiger only dropped two games and walked off the court with a 6-2, 6-0 win to extend the lead for LSU.

Alessio Vasquez dominated on the No. 2 court against Pasawee Reansuwong. Vasquez secured a perfect 6-0 first set before claiming the third LSU point by defeating Reansuwong 6-2 in the second set. Vasquez earned his tenth overall win of the year against the Eagle.

At the No. 1 court, Sasa Markovic clinched the match for the Tigers after taking down Olle Noltorp by a score of 6-4, 6-2.

Brock Anderson faced doubles foe Maxim Vulic at the No. 6 court to earn a quick 6-2, 6-0 win to extend the Tiger’s lead to 5-0.

Enzo Kohlmann claimed the No. 4 court for the third time this season after defeating Ricards Spaks by a score of 6-2, 6-2.

The final court of the match went to the Tigers when Andrej Loncarevic came out on top against Niklas Jensen in a 6-4, 6-3 victory.

The Tigers will head to Lexington, Kentucky to face the Wildcats on Thursday, March 13. The match will be held at the Hilar J. Boone Tennis Complex and play will begin at 4 p.m. CT.

For more updates, follow @LSUTennis on Instagram, Facebook, and X.

Match Results

#50 Georgia 4, #64 LSU 0

Singles Competition

#32 Miguel Perez Peña (UGA) def. Sasa Markovic (LSU) 6-1, 6-2 Julien Penzlin (LSU) vs. #27 Ryan Colby (UGA) 7-5, 1-4, unfinished Alessio Vasquez (LSU) vs. #26 Thomas Paulsell (UGA) 7-5, 3-2, unfinished Oscar Pinto Sansano (UGA) def. Aleksi Lofman (LSU) 6-2, 6-3 Andrej Loncarevic (LSU) vs. Niels Ratiu (UGA) 6-4, 5-3, unfinished Gabriele Vulpitta (UGA) def. Brock Anderson (LSU) 6-1, 6-3

Doubles Competition

#23 Niels Ratiu/Freddy Blaydes (UGA) def. #45 Julien Penzlin/Aleksi Lofman (LSU) 6-2 Sasa Markovic/Andrej Loncarevic (LSU) vs. Thomas Paulsell/Oscar Pinto Sansano (UGA) 3-4, unfinished Miguel Perez Peña/Gabriele Vulpitta (UGA) def. Brock Anderson/Alessio Vasquez (LSU) 6-3

Match Notes:

Order of finish: Doubles (1,3); Singles (4,1,6)

#64 LSU 7, Southern Miss 0

Singles Competition

Sasa Markovic (LSU) def. Olle Noltorp (USM) 6-4, 6-2 Alessio Vasquez (LSU) def. Pasawee Reansuwong (USM) 6-0, 6-2 Andrej Loncarevic (LSU) def. Niklas Jensen (USM) 6-4, 6-3 Enzo Kohlmann (LSU) def. Ricards Spaks (USM) 6-3, 6-2 Ishann Ravichander (LSU) def. Ritabrata Sarkar (USM) 6-2, 6-0 Brock Anderson (LSU) def. Maxim Vulic (USM) 6-2, 6-0

Doubles Competition

#45 Aleksi Lofman/Julien Penzlin (LSU) def. Pasawee Reansuwong/Niklas Jensen (USM) 6-3 Andrej Loncarevic/Sasa Markovic (LSU) vs. Ritabrata Sarkar/Ricards Spaks (USM) 4-3, unfinished Brock Anderson/Alessio Vasquez (LSU) def. Olle Noltorp/Maxim Vulic (USM) 6-2

Match Notes:

Order of finish: Doubles (1,3); Singles (5,2,1,6,4,3)