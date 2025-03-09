LSU's Josefin Widal Has First Round Lead At Tulane

BATON ROUGE – LSU freshman Josefin Widal moved into the lead Sunday in the first round of the Tulane Classic at English Turn.

Widal, playing as an individual in the event, fired a 4-under par 68 to hold a one-shot lead going into Monday’s second round.

Widal is coming off an impressive T3 finish in the Darius Rucker Intercollegiate last week at Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.

The Swedish golfer started on the 10th holes and opened immediately with a bird on the par 4 opening hole and posted another on the par 3 17th hole. Widal had three more birdies on the front side and just one bogey on her card.

Widal is one shot ahead of Gabriella Gilrowski of host Tulane at 3-under 69 with Lea Dawson of UTEP and Kendall Jackson of Howard tied for third at 2-under 70.

Widal’s five birdies in the first round was second best in the field.

LSU SCORES

1 Josefin Widal – 68 -4

T29 Edit Hertzman – 78 +6