LSU Swimming & Diving In The CSCAA Rankings: March Poll

BATON ROUGE, La. – The College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) released the latest edition of the Division I Top 25 dual meet poll this week with both the LSU women’s and men’s team appearing in the top 25.

The LSU women are ranked No. 19 in the newest poll, while the LSU men are slotted at No. 20. Most recently, LSU competed at the SEC Championships in Athens, where both the men’s and women’s teams finished seventh overall. The Tigers collected four medals, including two golds, one silver, and a bronze.

The committee, consisting of Division I coaches, assesses and ranks the nation’s top 25 dual meet teams. Their evaluation takes into account head-to-head dual meet outcomes, performances since the last rankings, season-long performances, dual meet records, roster changes (such as injuries), and data from the SwimCloud Simulator. It’s important to note that the poll’s objective is not to predict the top finishers in a championship meet format.

LSU returns to action for the NCAA Diving Regional from March 10-12. The Tigers will then head to Federal Way, Wash., to compete in the national meet at the Weyerhaeuser King County Aquatics Center. The women’s competition is from March 19-22 and the men’s competition runs from March 26-29.

The following is the women’s poll with the men’s poll right behind it:

Division I Women

Rk Prv Team Points Record 1 1 Virginia 425 6-0 2 2 Texas 408 7-1 3 3 Stanford 386 5-0 4 4 Tennessee 373 5-1 5 5 Florida 356 6-2 6 8 Louisville 338 5-0 7 7 Indiana 326 4-3 8 10 Michigan 304 5-1 9 6 California 295 4-2 10 8 NC State 270 5-2 11 14 Ohio State 256 6-1 12 12 Southern California 234 3-2 13 11 Georgia 227 5-4 14 13 Wisconsin 204 6-1 15 15 North Carolina 187 2-3 16 16 Alabama 171 3-2 17 18 South Carolina 146 5-1 18 17 Arizona State 135 8-6 19 20 LSU 124 8-3 20 21 Texas A&M 100 5-2 21 22 Duke 81 4-2 22 19 Auburn 68 4-4 23 24 Minnesota 50 8-3 24 23 UCLA 33 3-5 25 NR Princeton 27 10-2

Division I Men