LSU Swimming & Diving In The CSCAA Rankings: March Poll
BATON ROUGE, La. – The College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) released the latest edition of the Division I Top 25 dual meet poll this week with both the LSU women’s and men’s team appearing in the top 25.
The LSU women are ranked No. 19 in the newest poll, while the LSU men are slotted at No. 20. Most recently, LSU competed at the SEC Championships in Athens, where both the men’s and women’s teams finished seventh overall. The Tigers collected four medals, including two golds, one silver, and a bronze.
The committee, consisting of Division I coaches, assesses and ranks the nation’s top 25 dual meet teams. Their evaluation takes into account head-to-head dual meet outcomes, performances since the last rankings, season-long performances, dual meet records, roster changes (such as injuries), and data from the SwimCloud Simulator. It’s important to note that the poll’s objective is not to predict the top finishers in a championship meet format.
LSU returns to action for the NCAA Diving Regional from March 10-12. The Tigers will then head to Federal Way, Wash., to compete in the national meet at the Weyerhaeuser King County Aquatics Center. The women’s competition is from March 19-22 and the men’s competition runs from March 26-29.
The following is the women’s poll with the men’s poll right behind it:
Division I Women
|Rk
|Prv
|Team
|Points
|Record
|1
|1
|Virginia
|425
|6-0
|2
|2
|Texas
|408
|7-1
|3
|3
|Stanford
|386
|5-0
|4
|4
|Tennessee
|373
|5-1
|5
|5
|Florida
|356
|6-2
|6
|8
|Louisville
|338
|5-0
|7
|7
|Indiana
|326
|4-3
|8
|10
|Michigan
|304
|5-1
|9
|6
|California
|295
|4-2
|10
|8
|NC State
|270
|5-2
|11
|14
|Ohio State
|256
|6-1
|12
|12
|Southern California
|234
|3-2
|13
|11
|Georgia
|227
|5-4
|14
|13
|Wisconsin
|204
|6-1
|15
|15
|North Carolina
|187
|2-3
|16
|16
|Alabama
|171
|3-2
|17
|18
|South Carolina
|146
|5-1
|18
|17
|Arizona State
|135
|8-6
|19
|20
|LSU
|124
|8-3
|20
|21
|Texas A&M
|100
|5-2
|21
|22
|Duke
|81
|4-2
|22
|19
|Auburn
|68
|4-4
|23
|24
|Minnesota
|50
|8-3
|24
|23
|UCLA
|33
|3-5
|25
|NR
|Princeton
|27
|10-2
Division I Men
|Rk
|Prv
|Team
|Points
|Record
|1
|1
|Texas
|375
|8-0
|2
|2
|Indiana
|351
|5-1
|3
|3
|California
|350
|5-1
|4
|6
|Florida
|327
|4-4
|5
|4
|Arizona State
|322
|11-1
|6
|8
|Tennessee
|292
|2-3
|7
|5
|NC State
|277
|4-3
|8
|9
|Stanford
|274
|1-1
|9
|7
|Georgia
|263
|5-3
|10
|10
|Michigan
|243
|4-1
|11
|11
|Louisville
|212
|6-1
|12
|14
|North Carolina
|211
|4-1
|13
|13
|Ohio State
|192
|5-1
|14
|17
|Texas A&M
|177
|3-2
|15
|12
|Virginia Tech
|170
|8-1
|16
|19
|Alabama
|140
|2-2
|17
|16
|Southern California
|133
|3-2
|17
|15
|Auburn
|133
|4-1
|19
|18
|Florida State
|106
|3-4
|20
|22
|LSU
|86
|8-3
|21
|24
|Minnesota
|48
|6-3
|22
|20
|Virginia
|45
|0-6
|23
|NR
|Arizona
|43
|3-5
|24
|21
|Georgia Tech
|38
|5-1
|25
|23
|Princeton
|26
|10-1