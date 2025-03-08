Men's Tennis Set To Host Georgia, Southern Miss

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU Men’s Tennis team (8-7, 0-4 SEC) will take on Georgia (8-6, 2-2 SEC) and Southern Miss (1-8) in a double-header on Sunday, March 9.

The first serve of the day will be between the Tigers and the Bulldogs at noon CT at the LSU Tennis Complex. The team will then quickly return to the courts to face Southern Miss at 5 p.m. CT.

Attendance to all LSU matches at the LSU Tennis Complex is free of charge. Attendees will be required to comply with the clear-bag policy held by the university.

LSU v. Georgia

LSU v. Southern Miss

The Tigers are seeking to bounce back after their weekend in Mississippi. Against Mississippi State, Julien Penzlin secured the lone point for the Tigers at the No. 3 court. He defeated Dusan Milanovic by only dropping four games and walking away with a 6-2, 6-2, win. Penzlin currently leads the team in singles for the season and is looking to earn his eleventh win this weekend.

Against Ole Miss, LSU secured the doubles point and saw singles wins from Julien Penzlin and Andrej Loncarevic.

In series history, Georgia leads with a 58-18 record over LSU. The last matchup was held in Athens where the Bulldogs defeated the Tigers. Georgia heads into Sunday’s match after defeating Kentucky in a 6-1 match this past weekend.

In all-time matches against Southern Miss, LSU leads with a perfect 27-0 record. The Eagle’s traveled to Baton Rouge to face the Tigers in their last face-off. LSU swept Southern Miss 7-0 with every Tiger walking off the singles court victorious. The Eagle’s are coming into the match after facing defeat against Oral Roberts and Arkansas.

