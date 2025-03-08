Beach Goes 4-0 At Beach Burg Invitational

Monroe, La. – The No. 11 LSU Beach Volleyball went 4-0 at the Beach Burg Invitational, moving to 11-1 overall. The Tigers hold the all-time series advantage against both opponents, leading SFA 3-0 and ULM 12-2.

The Sandy Tigs are back on the road next weekend, March 14-15, to Manhattan Beach, California for the East Meets West Invitational. LSU will face No. 1 UCLA, No. 2 LMU, No. 9 California, and No. 15 Hawaii over the course of the weekend.

“Today was really impressive,” said head coach Russell Brock. “To win every match we got to complete in the conditions we played in today was a great test. I’m so impressed with this group. Really to only have the one injury loss, and we were up in that match, over the whole weekend is a fantastic showing.”

LSU began the day with a 4-1 win over Stephen F. Austin in their morning match to start the day off 1-0. LSU forfeited the match on Court 5 due to injury to make the dual score 0-1 in SFA’s favor. Skylar Martin and Emily Meyer evened up the match for the Tigers with a dominant win on Court 4; 21-11 and 21-14.

Tatum Finlason and Camryn Chatellier gave the Sandy Tigs the lead with a win on Court 3; 21-13 and 21-13. Both Courts 1 and 2 went to three sets to decide the match. Aubrey O’Gorman and Julia Sprecher clinched the match for LSU with a win on Court 2; 21-17, 15-21 and 15-11. Gabi Bailey and Parker Bracken sealed the match by winning Court 1; 22-20, 15-21 and 15-10.

After the in, the Tigers were back in the sand to take on ULM. Martin and Evers started things off for LSU with a win on Court 4; 21-14 and 21-10. Meyer and Kate Baker followed in their footsteps, winning Court 5; 23-21 and 21-18. After a weather delay, the match was decided to play to decision rather than completion. Bailey and Bracken clinched the match for the Sandy Tigs in the rain with a win on Court 1; 21-13 and 21-19.

“Next weekend will be an exciting test,” said Brock. “I’m looking forward to the practice days we have to keep working and improving, but getting out to the West Coast to play some more strong competition is what we need at this point in the season. It’s time for us to get that feedback so we can continue to grow.”

LSU 4, SFA 1

Parker Bracken / Gabi Bailey (LSU) def. Katherine Hansen / Tessa Rogers (SFA) 22-20, 15-21, 15-10 Aubrey O’Gorman / Julia Sprecher (LSU) def. Lizie Denyer / Olivia Zeigler (SFA) 21-17, 15-21, 15-11 Camryn Chatellier / Tatum Finlason (LSU) def. Sophia Myers / Kelly Johnson (SFA) 21-13, 21-13 Skylar Martin / Emily Meyer (LSU) def. Kylie Golder / Ashley Boswell (SFA) 21-11, 21-14 Amelia Taft / Yali Ashush (LSU) vs. Meagan Ledbetter / Victoria Simmang (SFA) MATCH WAS FORFEITED

LSU 3, ULM 0