Volleyball Releases 2025 Spring Schedule

BATON ROUGE, La. – Head Coach Tonya Johnson has released the 2025 spring schedule for the LSU volleyball team.

The Tigers will play five matches in the spring, two of which will be at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Both matches at the PMAC are free to attend.

LSU will open its spring schedule with a 7 p.m. match versus Southeastern Louisiana on Thursday, March 27, at the PMAC. The Tigers will return to action on Saturday, April 12, with a noon matchup against Texas at Clear Springs High School in Houston, Texas.

The Fighting Tigers will play at the PMAC at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, April 16, against Tulane, before wrapping up the spring season at the Dallas Power Invite hosted by SMU on April 26 at the Moody Coliseum. LSU will face SMU at 10 a.m., followed by a 3 p.m. match versus Texas A&M.

General admission season tickets for the 2025 season are on sale now, and the request list for reserved seating is live.

