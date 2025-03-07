Final Home Game As LSU Basketball Hosts A&M; Senior Tribute For Five Seniors Set To Begin At 2:45 PM

BATON ROUGE – Five LSU Basketball seniors will play their final regular season home game Saturday when the LSU Tigers host the Texas A&M Aggies at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

Senior tribute ceremonies will begin at 2:45 p.m. with the tipoff set for 3:05 p.m. The game will be broadcast on the affiliates of the LSU Sports Radio Network (Guaranty Media flagship in Baton Rouge, Eagle 98.1 FM) with the Voice of the Tigers, Chris Blair, and former LSU head coach John Brady. Richard Cross and Joe Kleine will have the call of the game on the SEC Network television broadcast.

Tickets are available online at LSUtix.net and one hour prior to tipoff at the upper concourse ticket windows of the Maravich Center. LSU students will receive a free T-shirt and fans are requested to wear Purple for the final home game.

LSU will honor several managers and players – Cam Carter, Jordan Sears, Trace Young, Derek Fountain and Dji Bailey – in ceremonies before the contest. Carter is a fourth-year senior, while Sears, Young and Fountain are fifth year seniors and Dji Bailey is in his graduate transfer season.

Carter passed the 1,000-career point mark earlier this season and leads the team in scoring at 16.8 points a game with 76 three-pointers (T7 all-time for a season at LSU); while Sears passed the impressive 2,000 career point mark this season and is averaging 11.7 points a game. Bailey, like Carter, is the only player to start all 30 games this season.

Fountain has been with Coach Matt McMahon’s squad for all three seasons and has been able to get back into the rotation the last two games after missing four with a minor illness. Young is a two-year walk-on to the team who has been valuable in helping run the scout team program for LSU walkthroughs.

Texas A&M will mark the 10th ranked team LSU has faced this season in conference play and this will be the second time these teams have met this season. The teams met in Bryan-College Station in the fifth conference game of the season with the Aggies a 68-57 winner on Jan. 18.

In that game Carter had 18 points for the Tigers and Sears 11. A&M had a 19-4 advantage in points off turnovers and 32-18 in points in the paint in the game which was tied at 30-30 at halftime.

Zhuric Phelps had 13 points and Wade Taylor IV 12 to lead Texas A&M in the contest.

A&M is in a three-way tie entering the final day at 10-7 with Missouri and Ole Miss for the fifth spot. Those three teams are one game out fourth place which is held by Tennessee at 11-6. The Vols host South Carolina, while Missouri hosts Kentucky and Ole Miss is at Florida.

LSU knows it will play the 6 p.m. CT game in the SEC Tournament in Nashville next Wednesday. The Tigers will play the 10th seed which right now could conceivably one of five teams. Some of that will become clearer before the start of the LSU game as Vanderbilt plays at Georgia and Mississippi State is at Arkansas in 11 a.m. contests on Saturday.