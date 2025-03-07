Beach Goes 2-0 On Day One Of The Beach Burg Invitational

Monroe, La. – The No. 11 LSU Beach Volleyball team swept both matches Friday at the Beach Burg Invitational in Monroe, Louisiana, defeating ULM and Stephen F. Austin. With the wins, the Sandy Tigs improve to 10-1 on the season. LSU holds the all-time series advantage against both opponents, leading SFA 2-0 and ULM 11-2.

The Sandy Tigs will compete in two matches on Saturday, starting at 11:30 AM CT against Stephen F. Austin, then closing out the weekend against ULM at 2:00 PM. After the weekend, the Tigers are on the road to Manhattan Beach, California for the East Meets West Invitational, March 14-15.

“Today couldn’t have gone much better,” said head coach Russell Brock. “Today was about being efficient, aggressive, and disciplined, and we really embraced that mindset. I was proud of how we played more than anything, but it’s always rewarding to see the results match up as well.”

LSU began the day with a sweep over ULM in their morning match to start the day off 1-0. Elle Evers and Kate Baker put up point number one for the Tigers with a win on Court 5; 21-10 and 21-17. Emily Meyer and Skylar Martin followed in their footsteps while playing extra points to help move the Sandy Tigs to 2-0 in the duel, winning Court 4; 21-19 and 30-28.

Aubrey O’Gorman and Julia Sprecher clinched the match for LSU with a straight set win on Court 2; 21-19 and 21-11. Tatum Finlason and Camryn Chatellier won Court 3; 21-17 and 21-14, while Gabi Bailey and Parker Bracken closed out the sweep with a win on Court 1; 21-16 and 21-13.

After the sweep against ULM, LSU was back in the sand to take on Stephen F. Austin and won in dominant fashion, 5-0. Evers and Martin came out swinging, winning Court 4; 21-9 and 21-13. Amelia Taft and Yali Ashush came in for the Tiger at Court 5 and won; 22-20 and 21-16.

Finlason and Chatellier clinched the match for LSU with a win on Court 3; 21-14 and 21-16. Bracken and Bailey commanded Court 1 through the entire match, winning 21-16 and 21-12. O’Gorman and Sprecher rounded out the match with a win on Court 2; 21-10 and 21-17.

“Tomorrow we know every matchup will be tougher, so coming in with the same mindset will be the test,” said Brock. “Looking forward to another opportunity to get better.”

LSU 5, ULM 0

Gabi Bailey / Parker Bracken (LSU) def. Kaitlyn Beck / Madeline Marquez (ULM) 21-16, 21-13 Aubrey O’Gorman / Julia Sprecher (LSU) def. Abby Ryno / Claire Williamson (ULM) 21-19, 21-11 Tatum Finlason / Camryn Chatellier (LSU) def. Katie Felts / Maggie Cox (ULM) 21-17, 21-14 Emily Meyer / Skylar Martin (LSU) def. Gracie Behneke / Zsa Zsa Ferguson (ULM) 21-19, 30-28 Elle Evers / Kate Baker (LSU) def. Bailey Hope / Kobie Fowler (ULM) 21-10, 21-17

LSU 5, Stephen F. Austin 0