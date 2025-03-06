Track & Field Signs Hometown Dual-Sport Star Macey Theriot

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU women’s track and field and cross-country programs are signing Macey Theriot, Head Coach Dennis Shaver announced on Thursday.

One of the best overall athletes in the state of Louisiana, Macey Theriot is fresh off of a 2-0 victory in the soccer title game (scoring both goals) and running a leg of the 4×800-meter relay title winning-team that saw both sports for Parkview Baptist claim the team titles. The Baton Rouge native also claimed an outdoor track & field and cross-country team title in 2024.

This past cross-country season she finished fifth overall as an individual at the LHSAA Championships with a time of 19:53.3 in the three mile. Her season-best time in the three mile came at the LHSAA Regionals where she clocked 18:52.6.

At the 2024 outdoor state meet, Theriot finished second in the 300-meter hurdles with a personal-best time of 45.72 seconds.

Her father, Ryan Theriot, was a former LSU baseball member and won two World Series titles in eight years at the Major League level. Ryan scored the game-winning run in the 2000 national championship game for LSU. Macey’s mother, Johnnah, was a member of the LSU cheerleading team.

