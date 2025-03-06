LSU Gold
No. 4 LSU Hosts Minnesota, South Alabama for LSU Round Robin Tournament

LSU will have its final tune-up of regular-season tournaments before entering into SEC competition.

LSU Round Robin Tournament Page Schedule Live Stats Game Notes Tickets
BATON ROUGE, La. – No. 4/5 LSU hosts its final regular-season tournament, the LSU Round Robin, March 7-9 at Tiger Park. LSU will play four games against Minnesota and South Alabama in total.

Due to the weekend’s forecast, LSU (19-1) will have a doubleheader on Friday, March 7 against South Alabama (11-10) at 4 p.m. CT and 6:30 p.m. CT. On Saturday, March 8, LSU will take on Minnesota (9-10) at 6 p.m. CT and conclude the weekend with a 1:30 p.m. CT game on Sunday, March 9 versus Minnesota.

SECN+ will stream each LSU game. Fans can view the full schedule for the 2025 LSU Round Robin here. Lyn Rollins and Yvette Girouard will be on the calls.

After a 4-1 weekend at the Judi Garman Classic in Fullerton, Calif., LSU took care of ULM 12-4 in five innings Wednesday night at Tiger Park. The Tigers are batting .373 behind 183 hits and have five players batting over .500. In the circle, LSU has a 1.59 ERA with 137 strikeouts and holds opposing batters to a .174 batting average in 123.0 innings.

Infielder Danieca Coffey has been unstoppable this season, batting .527 behind a team-high 29 hits, and has a .649 on-base percentage. Coffey is riding a 30-game reached base streak dating back to last season and has scored 23 runs and driven in 20 runs. Utility player Tori Edwards has put together an explosive season so far, batting .458 with 27 hits and leading the Tigers with seven home runs, 32 RBI, and a .915 slugging percentage. Edwards hit two three-run homers Wednesday night versus ULM for a career-high six RBI.

Pitcher Sydney Berzon boasts a 7-0 record in the circle for LSU and has a staff-low 1.02 ERA with 41 strikeouts in 41.0 innings. Lefty hurler Jayden Heavener has a record at 4-1 and leads the pitching staff with 55 strikeouts in 34.2 innings. 

LSU is 14-6 against Minnesota and South Alabama. The Tigers are 13-2 against South Alabama and 1-4 versus Minnesota.

vs. South Alabama

The Jaguars have lost their last two games after falling on the road to McNeese, 8-2, Wednesday night. USA has a .277 batting average on 138 hits. Infielder Gabby Stagner does much of the heavy lifting, batting .357 and leading the team with 20 hits, including eight home runs, and has 23 RBI and 14 runs.

South Alabama has a 5.52 ERA and 101 strikeouts in 129.1 innings in the circle. Pitcher Ryley Harrison (3-3) leads the staff with 36 strikeouts in 44.0 innings and has a 3.98 ERA.

LSU is riding an eight-game winning streak against South Alabama, including a pair of wins at the 2022 Tiger Classic when the clubs last played each other.

vs. Minnesota

Minnesota had a five-game winning streak before dropping an 8-6 decision in extra innings to St. Thomas to conclude the Gopher Indoor Classic. The Golden Gophers have a .272 batting average and a 4.74 ERA with 84 strikeouts in 125.1 innings.

Infielder Nani Valencia paces Minnesota’s offense with a .419 batting average and a team-high 26 hits and 12 runs. She also has nine RBI this season. Utility pitcher Schwartz (2-6) has a 3.92 ERA in 57.1 innings and has a team-best 49 strikeouts. Pitcher Presley Hosick has the best record at 5-3 and has struck out 18 in 43.1 innings.

Although trailing in the all-time series, LSU won its last game against Minnesota, a 3-0 shutout at the 2023 Judi Garman Classic. When playing at Tiger Park, the Tigers are 0-2 against the Golden Gophers. Minnesota makes its first trip to Baton Rouge since 2017.

vs. Nicholls

Nicholls pulled off back-to-back five-inning sweeps over Alcorn State Wednesday night and are winners in three of its last five games.

The Colonels offense has started strong, batting .321 and has 92 hits, including 14 extra-base hits with 65 runs and 52 RBI. Infielder Ally Mooneyham leads the team with a .444 batting average, and utility player Claire Sisco follows with a .414 average. Both players have 12 hits, and Sisco leads the team with five stolen bases.

Nicholls’ pitching staff has a 5.12 ERA. Averi Paden (1-3) leads the pitching staff with 13 strikeouts in 18.2 innings pitched. She has a 3.75 ERA and has allowed 30 hits and 19 runs.

The Tigers have won 35 consecutive games against Nicholls dating back to 2000 and are 25-1 when the teams play in Baton Rouge.  

Edwards Homers Twice, No. 4 LSU Run-Rules ULM, 12-4

Tori Edwards logged her second game with multiple home runs this season and drove in a career-high six RBI.
Gallery: Softball vs ULM

No. 4 LSU Takes the Diamond Against ULM for First Midweek Contest

LSU will face ULM Wednesday night to begin a nine-game stretch of home games for the Tigers.