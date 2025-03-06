No. 4 LSU Hosts Minnesota, South Alabama for LSU Round Robin Tournament

BATON ROUGE, La. – No. 4/5 LSU hosts its final regular-season tournament, the LSU Round Robin, March 7-9 at Tiger Park. LSU will play four games against Minnesota and South Alabama in total.

Due to the weekend’s forecast, LSU (19-1) will have a doubleheader on Friday, March 7 against South Alabama (11-10) at 4 p.m. CT and 6:30 p.m. CT. On Saturday, March 8, LSU will take on Minnesota (9-10) at 6 p.m. CT and conclude the weekend with a 1:30 p.m. CT game on Sunday, March 9 versus Minnesota.

SECN+ will stream each LSU game. Fans can view the full schedule for the 2025 LSU Round Robin here. Lyn Rollins and Yvette Girouard will be on the calls.

After a 4-1 weekend at the Judi Garman Classic in Fullerton, Calif., LSU took care of ULM 12-4 in five innings Wednesday night at Tiger Park. The Tigers are batting .373 behind 183 hits and have five players batting over .500. In the circle, LSU has a 1.59 ERA with 137 strikeouts and holds opposing batters to a .174 batting average in 123.0 innings.

Infielder Danieca Coffey has been unstoppable this season, batting .527 behind a team-high 29 hits, and has a .649 on-base percentage. Coffey is riding a 30-game reached base streak dating back to last season and has scored 23 runs and driven in 20 runs. Utility player Tori Edwards has put together an explosive season so far, batting .458 with 27 hits and leading the Tigers with seven home runs, 32 RBI, and a .915 slugging percentage. Edwards hit two three-run homers Wednesday night versus ULM for a career-high six RBI.

Pitcher Sydney Berzon boasts a 7-0 record in the circle for LSU and has a staff-low 1.02 ERA with 41 strikeouts in 41.0 innings. Lefty hurler Jayden Heavener has a record at 4-1 and leads the pitching staff with 55 strikeouts in 34.2 innings.

LSU is 14-6 against Minnesota and South Alabama. The Tigers are 13-2 against South Alabama and 1-4 versus Minnesota.