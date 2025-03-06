LSU’s Morrow A Top-Five Finalist For Katrina McClain Award

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. – LSU’s Aneesah Morrow was named a top-five finalist for The Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame’s Katrina McClain Forward of the Year award.

Morrow is LSU’s third player this week to be named a top-five finalist for one of the Hall of Fame’s position awards; Flau’Jae Johnson (Ann Meyers Drysdale Award) and Mikaylah Williams (Cheryl Miller Award). All three players were named on Tuesday’s First Team All-SEC; LSU was the only team with multiple first team selections.

Morrow has been dominant for the Tigers. She leads the country in rebounding (14.0 rpg) and double-doubles (26). Morrow scores 18.2 points per game and has 14 20-point games. She has four 20-rebound games, including two 20/20 games. Morrow has eight games with 20 points and 15 rebounds. She stayed active on the defensive end with 2.53 steals per game (4th in SEC).

The senior is leaving her name in the record books. She reached career milestones of 2,500 points and 1,500 career points this season and is one of eight players in NCAA DI history to reach both marks. She became one of two players in NCAA DI history to secure 100 career double-doubles. Morrow currently ranks No. 5 in NCAA DI history for all-time rebounds.

2025 Cheryl Miller Top Five Finalists:

Darianna Littlepage-Buggs, Baylor

Makayla Timpson, Florida State

Yvonne Ejim, Gonzaga

Aneesah Morrow, LSU

Kiki Iriafen, USC