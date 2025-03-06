LSU Signs Louisiana Cross-Country Runner of the Year Michelle Daigle

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU women’s track and field and cross-country programs are signing Michelle Daigle, Head Coach Dennis Shaver announced on Thursday.

As a key component of the St. Josephs Academy cross-country team, Michelle Daigle became the first runner in state history with three sub-17-minute finishes and helped her team to a fourth straight state championship in 2024 before being named the Gatorade Cross-Country Runner of the Year in Louisiana. During those four-straight title wins, Daigle was a top-10 finisher in each state championship meet.

Daigle is currently an eight-time state champion when it comes to indoor and outdoor track and field. She is fresh off of claiming the indoor 1600 meter and 4×800-meter relay titles two weeks ago here in Baton Rouge.

Heading into the final outdoor season of her career, Daigle holds personal bests of 2:14.53 in the 800 meter, 5:02.25 in the 1600 meter, 11:12.32 in the 3000 meter, 16:56.7 in the three mile (XC) and 18:23.9 in the 5000 meter (XC).

Michelle’s brother Thomas Daigle was a member of the LSU track & field and cross country family from 2022 to 2023.

