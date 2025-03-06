LSU Golfer Rocio Tejedo On First Spring Watchlist For ANNIKA Award

BATON ROUGE – LSU freshman golfer Rocio Tejedo is on the First Spring Watchlist for the ANNIKA Award presented by Stifel.

Created in 2014, the ANNIKA Award presented by Stifel is annually given to the top female Division 1 collegiate golfer; the winner voted on by players, coaches and members of the college golf media.

Named for Annika Sorenstam, the award was created in partnership with the Haskins Foundation to acknowledge the top female golfer and to match the Haskins Award presented by Stifel, which acknowledges the top male Division I collegiate golfer.

Ingrid Lindblad (LSU) became the 11th ANNIKA Award winner in 2024.

Tejedo, ranked is ranked 14th in the NCAA performance Scoreboard by Clippd rankings with two top three finishes this season. She posted two important back nine birdies in LSU’s triumph Wednesday in the Darius Rucker Intercollegiate in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.

Tejedo is presently ranked No. 31 in the World Amateur Golf Rankings.

The 2024-2025 First Spring ANNIKA Award Watch List (listed alphabetically):

Carolina Chacarra, Wake Forest

Hannah Darling, South Carolina

Megha Ganne, Stanford

Kary Hollenbaugh, Ohio State

Jasmine Koo, Southern California

Maria Jose Marin, Arkansas

Gabi Nicastro, Samford

Farah O’Keefe, Texas

Meja Ortengren, Stanford

Catherine Park, Southern California

Catherine Rao, Princeton

Patience Rhodes, Arizona State

Kiara Romero, Oregon

Paula Martin Sampedro, Stanford

Rocio Tejedo, LSU

Mirabel Ting, Florida State

Suvichaya Vinijchaitham, Oregon

Avery Weed, Mississippi State

Lottie Woad, Florida State

Reagan Zibilski, Arkansas