LSU Golfer Rocio Tejedo On First Spring Watchlist For ANNIKA Award
BATON ROUGE – LSU freshman golfer Rocio Tejedo is on the First Spring Watchlist for the ANNIKA Award presented by Stifel.
Created in 2014, the ANNIKA Award presented by Stifel is annually given to the top female Division 1 collegiate golfer; the winner voted on by players, coaches and members of the college golf media.
Named for Annika Sorenstam, the award was created in partnership with the Haskins Foundation to acknowledge the top female golfer and to match the Haskins Award presented by Stifel, which acknowledges the top male Division I collegiate golfer.
Ingrid Lindblad (LSU) became the 11th ANNIKA Award winner in 2024.
Tejedo, ranked is ranked 14th in the NCAA performance Scoreboard by Clippd rankings with two top three finishes this season. She posted two important back nine birdies in LSU’s triumph Wednesday in the Darius Rucker Intercollegiate in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.
Tejedo is presently ranked No. 31 in the World Amateur Golf Rankings.
The 2024-2025 First Spring ANNIKA Award Watch List (listed alphabetically):
Carolina Chacarra, Wake Forest
Hannah Darling, South Carolina
Megha Ganne, Stanford
Kary Hollenbaugh, Ohio State
Jasmine Koo, Southern California
Maria Jose Marin, Arkansas
Gabi Nicastro, Samford
Farah O’Keefe, Texas
Meja Ortengren, Stanford
Catherine Park, Southern California
Catherine Rao, Princeton
Patience Rhodes, Arizona State
Kiara Romero, Oregon
Paula Martin Sampedro, Stanford
Rocio Tejedo, LSU
Mirabel Ting, Florida State
Suvichaya Vinijchaitham, Oregon
Avery Weed, Mississippi State
Lottie Woad, Florida State
Reagan Zibilski, Arkansas