Baseball

Gallery: Baseball vs North Dakota State

Related Stories

Tigers Play Host to North Alabama This Weekend in Alex Box Stadium

LSU is hitting .347 as a team during its eight-game win streak with 24 doubles, one triple, 10 homers and a .469 on-base percentage, and the Tigers are averaging 10.8 runs per game during that stretch.
Baseball Defeats North Dakota State, 13-3

LSU, which won its eighth straight game, improved to 13-1 on the season. The Tigers return to action at 6:30 p.m. CT Friday when they play host to North Alabama in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field. The game will be broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network and streamed on SEC Network +.
Baseball Defeats North Dakota State, 11-9, In Midweek Matchup

LSU, which trailed, 7-1, entering the bottom of the third inning, won its seventh straight game and improved to 12-1 on the season. LSU and NDSU will meet again at 6:30 p.m. CT Wednesday in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field in a game that will be broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network and streamed on SEC Network +.