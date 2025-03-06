Beach Set Play In Beach Burg Invitational

Monroe, La. – The No. 11 LSU Beach Volleyball is set to play in Monroe, Louisiana for the Beach Burg Invitational, March 7-8. The Sandy Tigs will play both ULM and Stephen F. Austin twice over the course of two days.

“Always excited to play with this group,” said head coach Russell Brock. “We have not been to ULM in several years, so it’s great to go back to compete again. This weekend is a big one for us to continue building confidence in our roster and to keep developing our system and techniques. We have big goals this season, and this event is another great opportunity to grow as a group.”

The Tigers will face ULM on Friday at 9:30 AM CT, followed by a matchup against Stephen F. Austin at 12:50 PM. LSU continues play Saturday morning with another matchup against Stephan F. Austin at 11:30 AM and ULM at 2:00 PM CT. This marks LSU’s last in-state away tournament before heading out to California and Texas and then heading back to Baton Rouge for the Death Volley Invitational, March 28-29.

The Tigers are coming off the Tiger Beach Challenge, where LSU went 5-0, defeating North Alabama, ULM, UT Martin, and Southeastern Louisiana.