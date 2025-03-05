Michaela Rose Receiving Votes on The Bowerman Pre-NCAA Indoor Championships Watch List

NEW ORLEANS – The USTFCCCA released their second in-season update for The Bowerman Women’s Watch List on Wednesday, the second of seven in-season updates released throughout the indoor and outdoor seasons.

Michaela Rose is receiving votes for the second watch list in a row after her stellar performance at the SEC Indoor Championships in Texas.

The second fastest 800-meter runner in collegiate history took gold at the SEC Championships in her main event with a meet-record time of 2:00.25. The win marked the fifth time she claimed 800m gold in conference meets, and a record third time she won the event indoors.

Two days before she claimed gold in the 800m, Rose and the DMR team crossed the finish line to earn gold with a new LSU record of 10:50.15. The time improved on the program’s record from earlier this season and was a new SEC meet record. The gold-winning Tigers were the first LSU women’s DMR team to win conference gold since the lone team to do so in 1985.

Rose will look to win her first NCAA Indoor title in the 800m and also look to score points in the women’s DMR at the national meet next week. The NCAA Indoor Championships will be hosted at Virginia Beach, Va., March 14-15.

The men’s edition of The Bowerman Preseason Watch List will be released tomorrow at 3:00 p.m. CT. For more about The Bowerman, visit ustfccca.org.

