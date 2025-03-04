Week Four National Rankings

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU moves up to No. 4 in the NFCA/GoRout Division I Top 25 Coaches Poll and No. 5 in the ESPN.com/USA Softball Collegiate Top 25 Poll. LSU also sits at No. 6 in the D1Softball and Softball America Poll.

LSU is coming off a 4-1 weekend at the Judi Garman Classic in Fullerton, Calif., highlighted by a 2-1 win over then-No. 4 UCLA. The win marked the Tigers’ fifth victory over a nationally ranked team this season.

LSU batted .301 on 37 hits and outscored its opponents 28-8. The Fighting Tigers logged two shutouts on the weekend, bringing their total to eight this season, and the pitching staff finished with a 1.81 ERA behind 33 strikeouts and a .165 opposing batting average in 31.0 innings pitched.

LSU begins a nine-game homestand at Tiger Park, beginning with a midweek matchup against ULM at 6 p.m. CT on Wednesday, March 5. The Tigers will host Minnesota and South Alabama for the LSU Round Robin Tournament on March 7-9.

