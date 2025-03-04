Tiger Golfers In Third Going to Final Round At The Rucker

BATON ROUGE – LSU senior Aine Donegan posted a 1-under par round of 70 to lead the LSU women’s golf team in the second round of the Darius Rucker Intercollegiate Tuesday at the Long Cove Club in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.

Donegan had three birdies in her round and moved up 15 spots in the standings to a tie for seventh place at 1-over par 143 (73-70).

The Tigers as a team remained in the thick of the battle after 36 holes, sitting in third place at 9-over par 577 after rounds of 5 over 289 on Monday and 4-over 288 on Tuesday.

Arkansas is the team leader at 573 after rounds of 288 and 285, tied with South Carolina which posted rounds of 291 and 282. LSU is two shots ahead of Arizona State at 579 with Wake Forest in fifth at 582.

LSU also counted a three-birdie one-over round of 72 from Taylor Riley and 2-over rounds of 73 from Josefin Widal and Elsa Svensson.

Widal and Svensson, who both shot even par on Monday, are tied for 14th place at 2-over par 144. Rocio Tejedo and Taylor Riley are both at 6-over 148 and tied for 30th place.

Kendall Todd of Arkansas remains the individual leader of the tournament at 2-under par 140 (68-72).

Louise Rydqvist of South Carolina is second at 1-under 141.

LSU is second in par 3 scoring after two rounds at 1-under and third in par 5 scoring at 3-under par. The Tigers are the tournament leader with 28 birdies through two rounds.

Donegan is second in the field in par 3 scoring at 2-under par. Widal is tied for second in birdies after two rounds with eight.

“It was a solid round for us today,” said LSU Coach Garrett Runion. “We would have like to have finished our final five a little better but the back nine is tough here and it started to rain a little bit. All in all, I’m very pleased with the way we played. We had the lead most of the day until the very end. We’re first in birdies right now and third in par fives and those are two areas we’ve focused on.”

The final round is set for Wednesday with live television coverage on The Golf Channel beginning at 1:30 p.m. CT. Live scoring can be found on scoreboard.clippd.com on the Darius Rucker tab.