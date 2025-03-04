LSU T&F Women Ranked No. 8 in Sixth Edition of Indoor USTFCCCA Ratings

NEW ORLEANS – The U.S. Track & Field and Cross-Country Coaches Association released the sixth edition of the indoor national ratings for the 2024 outdoor season on Tuesday. The LSU women moved back up one spot to No. 8 in the nation.

LSU has a total of nine individual entries ranked top-16 in the nation, as well as one relay ranked in the top-12 entering the NCAA Championships. Below is a list of those athletes and their current rank in the nation.

No. 1 | Tima Godbless | 60m | 7.08

No. 4 | Brianna Lyston| 60m | 7.13

No. 4 | Jaiden Reid| 200m |20.27

No. 4 | Michaela Rose | 800m | 2:00.25

No. 6 | Ella Onojuvwevwo| 400m |51.06

No. 7 | Machaeda Linton | LJ | 6.63m (21’ 9”)

No. 7 | Machaeda Linton | TJ | 13.57m (44’ 6.25”)

No. 9 | Jahiem Stern| 60h | 7.57

No. 11 | Lorena Rangel Batres| Mile | 4:26.56

No. 12 | Women’s DMR A | 10:50.15

LSU Women | No. 55 | January 28

LSU Men | No. 73 | January 28

LSU Women | No. 21 | February 4

LSU Men | No. 74 | February 4

LSU Women | No. 18 | February 11

LSU Men | No. 73 | February 11

LSU Women | No. 8 | February 18

LSU Men | No. 74 | February 18

LSU Women | No. 9 | February 25

LSU Men | No. 72 | February 25

LSU Women | No. 8 | March 4

LSU Men | No. 38 | March 4

